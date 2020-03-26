Watch: Mamata Banerjee visits local market, draws chalk circles to explain social distancing

Mamata Banerjee at a marketplace in Kolkata directing vendors to follow social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (Source: AITCofficial) Mamata Banerjee at a marketplace in Kolkata directing vendors to follow social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (Source: AITCofficial)

As India undergoes nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday visited a marketplace in Kolkata to ensure the implementation of social distancing.

Her mouth loosely covered with a cloth, the Chief Minister drew out circles on the road, chalking out positions at roughly one-meter distance where consumers in queue must wait for their orders. Banerjee also directed the shopkeepers to maintain proper distance to avoid infections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, party leader and MP Derek o Brien shared a video of Banerjee marking designated spaces for people who wait in queue outside the shops.

In an attempt to assuage concerns over shortage in food supplies, Banerjee also directed that all markets be open from 7am to 5pm to avoid overcrowding and ensure consistent supply of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown period.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister wrote to 18 Chief Ministers urging them to provide necessary help to the workers from Bengal stranded in their states.

With over 600 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country is under a complete lockdown for 21 days. Barring essentials, including banks, ration shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies, all other commercial establishments and offices have been closed.

