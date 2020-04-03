Work done by Bengal during coronavirus crisis is model for all: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 59 hospitals have been set up in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 59 hospitals have been set up in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said the work done by her state during the coronavirus crisis is a model for others to follow.

Briefing the press at Nabanna on the state’s initiatives to contain coronavirus, Mamata said, “Even though prices are a bit high, all essential commodities including vegetables for daily consumption are available here. What Bengal has done during the lockdown is a model. Despite huge losses, we have disbursed salaries on the first of this month. And we are proud of it.”

Sharing that nine more COVID-19 patients have recovered, she said the total number of recovery cases now stood at 12. “I am happy that those admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital are recovering. Hope they will be fully cured and return home soon,” she said, however adding that the numbers may spike in the next two week. “But there’s no need to worry as 59 hospitals have already been set up to treat COVID-19 patients,” she assured.

She also thanked people for public support in fighting the virus. “We have won bigger battles, hence there’s no need to fear this,” she concluded.

