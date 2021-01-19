Maldives to get Covishield tomorrow, first nation to receive Covid-19 vaccine from India

Health workers carry boxes containing Covid-19 vaccines at a hospital cold storage facility. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Maldives will receive the Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield) on Wednesday becoming the first country to receive the vaccine from India. “Everything is in place including regulatory approvals and permissions on Maldivian side,” a government source said.

The source added the vaccine is being sent in numbers enough to cover frontline health workers and senior citizens.

Maldives, an Indian Ocean atoll, has a population of about 450,000.

The consignment is set to land at 2 pm at Velana International Airport, Malé via an Air India flight. “It reaffirms India’s reputation as first responder in any emergency situation,” the source said.

Maldives is now the largest Covid-19 assistance recipient in India’s neighbourhood including medicine supply, food supply, medical team, training and financial assistance of $250 million.