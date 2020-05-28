Maharashtra police COVID-19 count crosses 2,000 mark

A police official directs migrant labourers outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on May 15, 2020. Thousands of workers had rushed to CSMT to board Special Shramik trains to Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) A police official directs migrant labourers outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on May 15, 2020. Thousands of workers had rushed to CSMT to board Special Shramik trains to Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The number of COVID-19 positive cops in Maharashtra police force crossed the 2,000 mark on Thursday as the tally reached 2,095 among the two lakh strong force. An addition of 131 positive cases were found among cops the previous day.

As per the numbers shared by officials from the Maharashtra police headquarters, among the 2,095 cases, 236 are officers and 1,859 are constables. Of these, a total of 897 — 75 officers and 822 constables — have recovered. Till date, 22 police personnel have died due to the disease. Cases among cops are around 3.6 per cent of total Maharashtra count which is nearing 57,000 as on Thursday.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that majority of these cases were either local police personnel from Mumbai or its surrounding areas, Nashik district’s Malegaon city or the personnel of the Maharashtra State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) who were deployed in these high risk areas and later repatriated to their home units. The SRPF units based in Aurangabad, Hingoli, Jalna, Daund, Pune have been most affected.

As per the data shared by the Maharashtra police from time to time, the cases among the police force started getting reported in the second week of April. On May 6, the count reached 500. It crossed the 1,000 mark on May 14.

As a precautionary measure, around 23,000 police personnel aged between 50 and 55 are being given low-risk police station tasks while 12,000 more who are above 55 have been asked to stay home. Duties at check points now have shorter durations.

Since the beginning of the outbreak and subsequent announcements of lockdown, the force has been deployed for contact tracing of COVID-19 positive persons, monitoring of home or institutional quarantines, and, most crucially, ensuring implementation of the lockdown, closure of containment zones, district boundaries and issuing travel permits. Lately, an added responsibility of facilitating the homeward journeys of stranded labourers, students and others was also given to local police units.

