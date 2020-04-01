Give all workers full pay, don’t cut wages: Maharashtra government

The state government on Tuesday issued orders to employers of all private establishments, factories, companies and shops stating that they should not cut wages of their workers. (File) The state government on Tuesday issued orders to employers of all private establishments, factories, companies and shops stating that they should not cut wages of their workers. (File)

FOLLOWING directions issued by the Centre, the state government on Tuesday issued orders to employers of all private establishments, factories, companies and shops stating that they should not cut wages of their workers, including contract, casual and outsourced.

The move is aimed at providing relief to workers affected by the national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the orders exercising powers conferred to him, as chairperson of the state executive committee, under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. “All workers, including contract, casual, outsourced, temporary, daily wage workers, of all private establishments, factories, companies, shops (excluding essential services), who have been impacted by COVID-19 and are staying at home, should be considered on duty. They should be paid complete wages and allowances,” Mehta said.

