Maharashtra: Five more test positive for coronavirus, four from Nagpur

Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Vidarbha on Friday. “Three of them are family members of the Nagpur man who had tested positive on Thursday, one person is his close contact and the fifth one is a man from Gondia,” Civil Surgeon D V Paturkar told The Indian Express.

The Nagpur man who had tested positive on Thursday returned to from Delhi on March 18. He had developed symptoms about three days later and consulted local doctors before approaching the IGGMC, where he tested positive for the virus.

The authorities had also taken throat swabs of his close relatives, four of whom have tested positive.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said, “we have identified 21 people who had come in his contact after his return from Delhi and have taken necessary action to isolate them. We will continue to look for more people who, likely, may have come in his contact or the people he had come in contact with him”.

The first man to test positive was discharged on Thursday while three of his acquaintances, including his wife, maybe discharged on Saturday after requisite checks.

Three patients are recuperating in Yavatmal Government Medical College and are about to complete their 14-day quarantine period. According to Yavatmal Collector D M Singh, their health is fine and they maybe discharged after due checks once they complete their quarantine period.

