Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30, CM says ‘can be extended if people don’t cooperate’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the lockdown will continue in Maharashtra till April 30. Thackeray said that the state’s policy on allowing conducting school and university examinations, allowing industries to be operational and the steps to be taken on handling the migrant labourers issue will be explained before April 14.

Thackeray was addressing the state through social media platforms after attending the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the strategize on lockdown and tackling of the COVID-19. “After explaining the situation in Maharashtra, I told PM Modi that I will continue the lockdown in state till April 30,” said Thackeray adding that, in the next two week lockdown, the restrictions will be relaxed in some places and will be made more stringent in other places.

Chief Minister also said the lockdown may continue in Maharashtra even after April 30 if people don’t co-operate and situation doesn’t improve. “I am saying lockdown will continue ‘at least’ till April 30. I am using the word ‘at least’ deliberately and giving emphasis on it. It means that if the people follow the discipline and avoid crowding at market places, then we may be able to prevent the spreading of virus further,” he added.

During the video conference with Modi, Thackeray said that the state has increased the testing in the sizeable numbers. Of the 33,000 tests conducted, 1574 people have tested positive while 30,477 people have tested negative. 188 people have recovered and have been discharged, he added.

Chief Minister also said that in the infected areas, the policy of immediate testing, isolation and quarantine is being implemented effectively and are doing best efforts to prevent the spreading of coronavirus further. “Though the mortality rate is high in the state compared to other states, the maximum deaths are from the high risk groups with people above the age of 60 and having other ailments,” said the CM.

Thackeray, however, asked the union government to consider the pool testing or group testing and the state should get the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, N95 masks and other medical equipments at the earliest.

According to the statement issued by Chief Minister’s office, Modi said many chief ministers have made useful suggestions related to lockdown, Modi said that the decision will be taken in next 2-3 days. “Though the lockdown needs to be extended, the planning needs to be done differently for this period. Specially, we need to how the labourers can get work and may need to decide that after speaking with industries,” said Modi.

PM further suggested the use of telemedicine and mobile clinics immediately to treat the patients of other simple ailments. “Due to the coronavirus, the situation is such that the people with other simple ailments are not getting the treatment. If mobile clinic is taken to each colony, then it will benefit. Now, the doctors, without any legal hurdles, have permission to suggest medicines for other simple ailments through phone,” said Modi.

PM also said that Aarogya Setu is very useful mobile app and everyone should download it. It will be used in future as well. The mobile technology is useful to tackle the coronavirus in the country like India with huge population, he added.

“In this situation, make necessary and beneficial changes. The APMC act should be modified. Also, see if arrangements can be made for farmers to sell their produce easily to consumers. The farm produce can be sold form warehouses to avoid crowding in the markets,” PM added.

Modi further asked to keep para medical staff ready in required in future. “Since we don’t know how the situation will evolve in coming days, keep ready the para medical staff. The union health ministry has made the arrangements for their online training. Involve the retired soldiers as well,” he added.

Modi also said that the Centre and states need to work together in the financial aspects.

Referring to the attacks on the doctors, nurses and medical staff and misbehaviour with students from North East and Kashmir, Modi said that such attacks can not be tolerated and strict action should be take in such case.

