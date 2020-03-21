Maharashtra: 11 new coronavirus cases reported, health minister urges people to avoid public transport

Passengers waiting for long distance trains at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Passengers waiting for long distance trains at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Saturday reported 11 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state. 10 cases were reported from Mumbai, while one was reported from Pune. This takes the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 63.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that out of the 11 cases reported on Saturday, eight patients are those who had returned from abroad, while the rest three cases were through social contact with those infected.

Tope made an appeal to the people of the state to avoid public transport and crowded areas unless very necessary. “Public support is very essential to check the rise in cases. Maharashtra is in stage two. At any cost, we have to work together to ensure it does not transcend to stage three. That is our biggest concern and challenge right now,” he said.

Tope had on Friday said that the government will be forced to stop train services if the crowd doesn’t decrease. After monitoring the crowd in the next 48 hours, a decision will be taken in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, the one case reported from Pune was of a lady in her 40s with no foreign tour history, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official. The official added that the woman is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital.

“We are investigating the case. Although she tested positive for Covid-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. She must have come in contact with someone who had foreign travel history,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced shutting of all offices and shops, excluding essential services, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur till March 31. The state government also cancelled the exams of class 1 to 8. The class 10 exams will, however, continue as per schedule.

