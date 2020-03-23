Second coronavirus death in Mumbai, 12 fresh cases in Maharashtra

The second person in Mumbai to succumb to COVID-19 was a 63-year-old businessman, who lived in Malabar Hills, with no history of recent foreign travel, nor any known contacts with a confirmed coronavirus case. (Representational Image) The second person in Mumbai to succumb to COVID-19 was a 63-year-old businessman, who lived in Malabar Hills, with no history of recent foreign travel, nor any known contacts with a confirmed coronavirus case. (Representational Image)

The second person in Mumbai to succumb to COVID-19 was a 63-year-old businessman, who lived in Malabar Hills, with no history of recent foreign travel, nor any known contacts with a confirmed coronavirus case.

He died in HN Reliance hospital on Saturday night, hours after he was diagnosed positive for the infection. He is the fifth casualty in India. Both deaths in Maharashtra have occurred in the city.

As Maharashtra’s positive cases jumped to 76, with 12 new cases detected on Sunday, six surfaced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. One of these was the wife of the 63-year-old businessman. She was shifted from Kasturba hospital to HN Reliance hospital on Sunday. A 32-year-old man and his wife, aged 30, who had returned from the US, tested positive in Kasturba hospital. A 21-year-old youngster, who travelled from Edinburgh, also tested positive on Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia, tested positive. And a 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai tested positive after visiting Istanbul.

The man who died had travelled to Surat and returned by train earlier this March. His wife, aged 64, also tested positive and remains admitted in Kasturba hospital.

“We are checking whether any other person from his family or his office had international travel history,” a civic official said. The businessman’s office in H East ward (Satancruz and Khar) has been sealed and ward officers have been asked to inquire with his staff members on Monday. “Since offices are shut today, by Monday we will start tracking,” said an official from the BMC.

The BMC has advised all residents of the Malabar Hill building in which the man lived to remain at home for 14 days and immediately inform if anyone develops symptoms.

The state officials suspect this could be a case of community transmission but have not labelled it so.

On Sunday 156 people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus were admitted in Mumbai hospitals.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded six new COVID-19 cases. Six contacts of a 41-year-old anganwadi worker who had tested positive for coronavirus two days ago were, on Sunday, found to have been infected with the virus. Five of them were her close family members, while the sixth was a woman employee of IT major Infosys working at the company’s Pune office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.