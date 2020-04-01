Maharashtra: Coronavirus cases touch 302, one dead in Palghar

the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra increased by 82, touching 302 — accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases in the country. (Express File Photo by Nirmal Harindran) the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra increased by 82, touching 302 — accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases in the country. (Express File Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As the state reported its 11th death on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra increased by 82, touching 302 — accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases in the country.

A 50-year-old man admitted in Palghar district hospital passed away on Tuesday, soon after his samples tested positive. He was admitted on March 28.

Officials said the 82 new cases included at least 50 infected people who had undergone tests at private laboratories over the last few days and were confirmed by the government on Tuesday.

While the first COVID-19 case in Maharashtra was confirmed on March 9, it took 15 days for the count to increase to 100 on March 24. The number of cases doubled to 200 in five days on March 29. Now, it has taken only two days for the count to reach 302.

The new cases included 59 from Mumbai, 13 from neighbouring districts of Mumbai, five from Pune, three from Ahmednagar and two from Buldhana.

Those who have tested positive in Pune include a 60-year-old man from Kalyaninagar, a 55-year-old woman from Ghorpade Peth, a 63-year-old woman from Junnar tehsil and a 60-year-old man from Kondhwa have tested positive.

With this, 36 people have been infected in the district — 29 from the city and seven from rural areas.

According to Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, the 63-year-old woman tested positive after her son who lives in Mumbai was infected. The samples of other eight family members have tested negative.

Meanwhile, two persons from Buldhana tested positive on Tuesday. They are the 65-year-old mother and 12-year-old daughter of a man who had died from COVID-19 on Saturday, District Collector Suman Chandra said.

“We had sent 32 samples of people who had coming close contact with the deceased to Nagpur for tests. Two of them have tested positive and 21 negative. The reports for the rest are awaited,” the collector added.

The deceased, a 45-year-old municipal teacher, had visited Washim, Amravti and Yawatmal before falling sick. A diabetic, he was first admitted to a private hospital in Buldhana that had subsequently referred him to the district hospital. Having developed pneumonia, he had died within hours of his admission. His samples had tested positive on Sunday. The administration is trying to figure out how he may have contracted the disease.

With this, the total number of cases in Vidarbha has gone up to 23 —16 in Nagpur, three each in Yavatmal and Buldana and one in Gondia. The state government has tasked 23 laboratories to test samples, of them 13 are private.

State epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate said each private lab ran tests on 10 samples, which were reconfirmed by the government laboratories. “These labs have been allowed to start full-fledged tests after they tested 10 samples correctly,” he added.

On Tuesday, 406 people suspected with coronavirus were hospitalised across Maharashtra. Till now, 5,780 samples have tested negative.

