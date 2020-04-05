2 more top officers in Madhya Pradesh’s COVID special teams test positive

The special team was tasked with looking after drugs, equipment and logistics to fight the pandemic in MP.(Representational Image) The special team was tasked with looking after drugs, equipment and logistics to fight the pandemic in MP.(Representational Image)

Two more senior government officials, including a Principal Secretary-level IAS officer, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. This makes three people out of four members of one of the special teams, formed by the Madhya Pradesh government to fight the pandemic, have tested positive for the virus.

An IAS officer of the 2011 batch, who had no foreign travel history, had tested positive on Thursday. A subsequent test on the officer on Friday confirmed the infection.

After the 2011-batch officer tested positive, more than a dozen IAS officers quarantined themselves after giving their samples for tests. Samples of two officers returned positive on Saturday, including the Principal Secretary-level officer.

All these officers interacted with and attended meetings addressed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now relying more on video conferences.

Seventeen people in state capital Bhopal have till date tested positive for the virus.

With three more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state has so far registered 11 deaths related to COVID-19.

