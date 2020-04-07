Bhopal lockdown: NSA to be invoked against accused involved in attack on policemen

Two policemen were allegedly attacked in Bhopal. (Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan) Two policemen were allegedly attacked in Bhopal. (Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against persons involved in the alleged late night attack on two policemen who were trying to enforce the lockdown in Itwara locality in old Bhopal.

“The attack on police officials who are working day and night will not be tolerated. Whether it’s ‘Kabootar’ or ‘Kachodi’, no one will be spared,” the CM tweeted in reference to Shahid Kabootar and Mohsin Kachodi, two of the accused identified by the police.

दिन-रात एक कर जनता को इस महामारी से बचाने में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा! “कबूतर” हो या “कचौड़ी”, किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा! अराजकता फैलाने वाले गुंडे-बदमाशों को सबक सिखाना अतिआवश्यक है! इन गुंडों पर राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी! pic.twitter.com/sKrnWBoaCX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 7, 2020

The two were among more than a dozen persons who allegedly attacked the personnel from Talaiyya Police Station as they were patrolling the locality asking people to stay indoors. More police personnel were deployed in the locality after the attack.

The police had used drone cameras during the day to keep an eye on people violating the restrictions on movements.

Following a surge in cases from Bhopal, the district administration had announced that lockdown will be strictly enforced in Bhopal.

