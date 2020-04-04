Three more COVID-19 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, death toll touches 11

Three more persons, including one from Chhindwara, have died from coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 11. (PTI Photo) Three more persons, including one from Chhindwara, have died from coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 11. (PTI Photo)

Three more people, including one from Chhindwara, have died due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 11.

A 42-year-old man who tested positive on March 30 died on Saturday morning. He was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for fever and shortness of breath and cough. After he tested positive for coronavirus, the man was shifted to MRTB Hospital, Indore.

A 36-year-old man died in Chhindwara on Saturday. A government employee posted in Indore, a hot spot in the state, he had returned to Chhindwara on March 20. He and his father had tested positive for coronavirus. The man’s father is undergoing treatment.

An 80-year-old lady also died on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Bhopal-based journalist and his daughter have recovered and returned home. The man’s daughter had returned from London. He attended a press conference addressed by then Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 20. While his daughter tested positive on March 22, he tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. Both were admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd