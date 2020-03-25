Ludhiana woman who hid travel history tests positive, two physicians isolated

In addition to this, even the woman’s husband, son and her two maids have also been quarantined. In addition to this, even the woman’s husband, son and her two maids have also been quarantined.

A 55-year-old woman in Ludhiana, who did not reveal her recent international travels to doctors, has tested positive for coronavirus. The report of her second and confirmatory test, which has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is awaited. The woman, who runs a boutique and is the wife of a leading industrialist, had recently travelled to Spain. She had visited DMCH for treatment and two doctors of the hospital have been isolated.

“She hid her travel history initially and had gone to two DMCH doctors for her treatment. Her swab sent by one of those physicians tested positive for Covid-19 in our Patiala laboratory. The second test report is awaited. We have quarantined both the physicians. The wife and son of one of the physicians have also been isolated,” Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajesh Bagga told The Indian Express.

In addition to this, the woman’s husband, their son and two helps at their house have also been quarantined.

Stressing on people to share their travel history, Dr Bagga said, “COVID-19 is not a social stigma. If people disclose their travel history, other persons can take the required precautionary measures. It is bad that the patient in question hid her travel details from senior physicians of DMCH. We got to know about it yesterday. Our teams are now finding out her complete travel history.” Sources said the woman has NRI clients and details are being collected with whom she has had interactions.

The news has sent alarm bells in Ludhiana as well as the industrial circle as the family is believed to be quite social. Till the time of filing this report, the woman’s contact details were being prepared by health workers.

