Ludhiana woman dies, 93 new cases in Punjab

A 60-year-old woman who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ludhiana died Sunday, taking the state death toll to 51. A government functionary said she also suffered from a renal disease.

Meanwhile, a day after Punjab reported 54 new Covid cases, the spike being witnessed in about a fortnight reached another high with 93 new cases on Sunday, taking the state tally since the outbreak to 2,608.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 42 were contacts of Covid patients, 14, including two from abroad, had travel history outside the state. The source of infection was not immediately known for 33 patients. Among the new cases are four pregnant women from Ludhiana and a policeman from Barnala.

The maximum cases were again reported from Amritsar (35), followed by Jalandhar (23) and Ludhiana (10). Seven new cases were reported from Patiala, five from Sangrur, three each from Faridkot and Gurdaspur, two from Pathankot and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Mohali and Barnala.

A total of 5,300 test reports were received on Sunday. A health official said the spike in new cases was continuing due to more testing at flu centres. There are 214 flu centres in the state, located in community health centres. The samples at flu centres, a health official said, were primarily of people who suspected they had contracted the infection and reporting to such centres on their own, or people calling on the ‘104’ helpline and medical teams taking a call to bring them to flu centres for testing.

The state currently has eight Covid patients on oxygen support and three critically ill on ventilator support. The number of active cases stood at 451 on Sunday. According to per the official media bulletin, 2,106 patients have recovered.

With 469 total cases, Amritsar district has so far reported the maximum cases, followed by Jalandhar (293) and Ludhiana (242).

