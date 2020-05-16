Ludhiana: 15-year-old murdered boy tests positive; 22 quarantined

3 days after the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from ruins of a demolished quarter in railway colony of Ludhiana near bus stand, he posthumously tested positive for coronavirus Friday. (Representational Image) 3 days after the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from ruins of a demolished quarter in railway colony of Ludhiana near bus stand, he posthumously tested positive for coronavirus Friday. (Representational Image)

Three days after the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from ruins of a demolished quarter in railway colony of Ludhiana near bus stand, he posthumously tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

An FIR for murder was registered at division number 5 police station as the boy, who was a resident of Janakpuri and a class 8 student in a private school, had suffered head injuries.

After the body tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, 22 people, including seven of his family, five senior officers of Ludhiana city police who visited the crime spot and other policemen who came in contact with the body were quarantined.

Five gazetted officers (GOs) of Ludhiana city police who visited the crime spot and were home-quarantined comprise DCP (crime & detective), ADCP (investigation), ADCP (city-3), ACP (crime-1) and ACP (Civil Lines).

Other policemen who either came in contact with the body or were part of the investigation team and have been quarantined include SHO division number 5 police station (a woman sub-inspector), six cops from Bus Stand Police Post (four Assistant sub-inspectors {ASIs} including police post incharge, one head constable and one home guard) and three other cops from fingerprint team.

ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, incharge of bus stand police post, who will also undergo testing and has been quarantined, said that the body of 15-year-old boy was found from debris of a demolished quarter in railway colony on May 12. “The probe in case was still going on and we are yet to solve the case. Prima facie, the boy had some minor fight with his siblings and had left home. His parents and siblings said that there was no major issue at home and they thought he will be back soon. However, his body was later found with a head injury and an FIR was registered for murder.”

ASI Jaswant Singh, incharge of Janakpuri police post, said that the entire lane where residence of deceased is located, has been sealed and seven members of his family, including parents and siblings, shifted to Civil Hospital for testing. “Seven family members of deceased will be tested. We have sealed entire lane near his home,” ASI said.

ADCP (PBI) Dr Sachin Gupta, nodal officer of COVID-19, Ludhiana city police, said that five GOs had visited the crime spot and had been home-quarantined on a precautionary basis. “All quarantined policemen and family members of deceased will be tested,” he said.

Police and health department were yet to decide if the body will undergo autopsy or not till filing of this report.

Unidentified body found on railway tracks tests positive

In a separate incident, an unidentified body of a man found on railway tracks near Dukhnivaran Sahib gurdwara in Ludhiana on May 13, too, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Government Railway Police (GRP) and two volunteers who handled the body have been quarantined.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO, GRP police station Ludhiana, said that the man appeared to be in his forties and the body was found on May 13 near railway tracks. “We had filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. Two ASIs and two volunteers who had picked body from spot have been quarantined. They will be tested,” SHO said. He said that as per rules, unidentified bodies cannot be cremated before 72 hours but in this case, they were awaiting directions from the deputy commissioner for cremation of infected body at the earliest.

