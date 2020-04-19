Ludhiana ACP dies battling coronavirus, colleagues say he sacrificed his life for duty

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Anil Kohli (52), posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, North) with the Ludhiana city police, died battling coronavirus Saturday. (Express Photo) A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Anil Kohli (52), posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, North) with the Ludhiana city police, died battling coronavirus Saturday. (Express Photo)

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Anil Kohli (52), posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, North) with the Ludhiana city police, died battling coronavirus Saturday, at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

After starting his career in the Punjab Police thirty years back in February 1990 as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Patiala when terrorism was at its peak, Kohli rose to the rank of an ACP. According to his colleagues, he continued to have an “extreme soft corner in his heart for the lower-rank policemen and was always extra concerned for them”. He was promoted to the rank of DSP in April, 2016.

The frontline officer was on a marathon duty at Ludhiana’s busiest wholesale vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) and clocked around 10 hours daily without a break since the curfew was imposed in Punjab to battle the coronavirus threat. But he had started feeling unwell on April 1, and was subsequently admitted to the hospital on April 8.

However, his first COVID-19 test had come back negative. But with no signs of improvement in his condition, he was retested. On April 12, his test returned positive. He was on ventilator support since April 11.

On Friday, the Punjab government had announced plasma therapy treatment for the officer and a donor was also arranged. “Donor’s tests were being done and everything was ready, but before therapy could be done, his condition started deteriorating Friday late,” said ADCP Sachin Gupta, nodal officer, COVID-19, Ludhiana Police.

Had the therapy been started, the officer would have been the first patient in Punjab to undergo the same.

Dr Rajiv Kundra, Medical Superintendent, SPS Hospital, said that the officer’s kidneys and liver had started giving up Friday late and subsequently he had a cardiac arrest.

“He had a multiple organ failure followed by a cardiac arrest. He was on ventilator support since April 11 with no significant improvement in his condition,” said Dr Kundra. He added, “We were not informed about any other medical history of the officer. There was no co-morbidity factor in his case. Coronavirus patients show unpredictable patterns and deaths are not always related to co-morbidity factors.”

With the ACP’s death, the toll in Punjab reached sixteen Saturday. A native of Jalandhar with his brother’s family living there, the officer had later established his residence in Khanna.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Waryam Singh, Ludhiana ACP (Central), who was Kohli’s batch-mate during the training period in 1990, said, “We both started our careers together as ASIs in Punjab Police in 1990 and trained together at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur. For him, nothing came before his duty, his uniform. He has sacrificed his life for his duty and even in his last days, he was on full-fledged duty at Sabzi Mandi despite coronavirus scare. He was on duty till the end of his life. He was so sincere towards his job and was so loyal towards the police department that he would forget his own health and personal life.”

But according to ACP Waryam Singh, one thing that stood out in Kohli’s conduct was his concern policemen of lower ranks.

“He had such an extreme soft corner for constables, head constables etc. Since he himself rose from ASI to ACP, he knew their problems. Whenever we would sit even for some general discussion, someway or the other, he would bring up issue of lower-rank cops,” said ACP Waryam Singh. He added that during his 30-year career, Kohli was posted in border range, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Patiala among other areas. “After a long time he was posted in Ludhiana before Lok Sabha polls 2019 and finally we got a chance to work together in a city,” he said.

Naveen Kohli, brother of the late officer, speaking to The Indian Express, said, “During his entire career, my brother never misused his position to harm anyone. Unhone kabhi kisi ka bura nahi kia (He did no wrong to anyone).”

The subordinates attached with the deceased ACP said that he always treated them without any discrimination. His gunman, who is also battling coronavirus at Ferozepur Civil Hospital, said, “ACP sa’ab worked like a constable in his last days during our duty at Sabzi Mandi. He did not mind handling traffic on his own. He dealt with public asking them to maintain social distance, holding a lathi he would ride pillion on PCR bike to take round of the market…He never discriminated with his five constables…Sa’ab sacrificed his life for duty.. He did not work like an ACP but like a constable — on the ground during the curfew and without caring if it was day or night.”

“Generally, senior officers call constables by name but he would call us beta (son). We lived along with him in his official residence and whatever he would eat, we were also served the same. Sometimes he also gave us extra money to eat out. And never he harmed anyone’s career by filing written complaints on small matters. He would just ask us to be sincere on duty. He himself never took any furlough and if we would do, he would just scold us,” said the constable, remembering his last days on duty with the late officer.

Kohli is survived by wife, Palak Kohli, who also tested positive for cornavirus and two sons. His elder son is settled in Canada while younger lived with his parents.

Cremation with full state honours

ACP Kohli was cremated with full state honours, while maintaining social distancing, in presence of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agarwal and Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal, at LPG crematorium near Dholewal.

His two other batch-mates also posted in Ludhiana — Devinder Chaudhary (ACP, east) and Sandeep Wadhera (ACP, Industrial Area-B) — attended the cremation. “His son wearing PPE kit performed last rites. His wife, being positive for virus, wasn’t allowed to attend the cremation. It was painful to see a family separated even during his last rites,” said Wadhera.

“We were a group of 247 ASIs who were recruited together in 1990. Police officers usually lose temper often but he wouldn’t. Kohli has left us too early..,” said Chaudhary.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia relief for his family and said that a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus.

