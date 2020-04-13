Lucknow: 21 who had attended Delhi Markaz held after end of quarantine period

Several security arrangements for them have been made inside the Bahraich district jail where they have been kept. Several security arrangements for them have been made inside the Bahraich district jail where they have been kept.

Twenty one people, including 17 foreign nationals, who had attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month, were arrested in Bahraich on Saturday after they completed their 14-day quarantine period. The four Indians were later released on bail.

All the 21 were under quarantine at a hospital in Bahraich. While 10 of them are from Indonesia, seven are from Thailand. Other four Indians are residents of Darjeeling and Telangana.

A local court sent the 17 foreigners, booked also under Foreigners Act for violating visa norms, to judicial custody, said police, adding that the four Indians have been released on bail.

Several security arrangements for them have been made inside the Bahraich district jail where they have been kept. They have been kept in separate enclosure to serve another 14 days period of quarantine. They are also closely being monitored inside the jail.

According to jail officials, 17 foreign nationals were allowed inside the jail on Saturday only after the Bahraich district administration informed them that their (the foreign nationals) coronavirus test reports are negative.

Director General, Prisons, Anand Kumar said all the 17 foreign nationals have been kept in separate enclosures in the jail to serve further 14 days’ quarantine period. He added that they were being monitored closely and would be sent to barracks only after it is certified that they are fit enough.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali police, Ram Prakash said that on March 31, a team of police and district administration searched a mosque and arrested 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, staying there.

During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that all 21 had attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and had come to Bahraich for religious event, said Ram Prakash.

He added that all the 17 foreign nationals were carrying documents and had come to India on tourist visa.

A case against all 21 persons was lodged at the City Kotwali police station. On the same day, the district administration sent all the 21 to a hospital and they were kept there in quarantine for 14 days, he added.

“Test for coronavirus was conducted twice and report remained negative. On Saturday, doctors discharged them after their 14-day quarantine period ended. On getting information about this, we reached the hospital and took all 21 persons in custody,” said Ram Prakash.

Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, Vipin Kumar Mishra, said that all the 21 were facing charges under various sections of the IPC including 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and also Epidemic Disease Act, police said.

The SP added that foreign nationals were also booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act apart from other charges.

