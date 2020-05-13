Los Angeles expected to extend stay-at-home order till July end

FILE Photo: A car passes graffiti urging people to stay at home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) FILE Photo: A car passes graffiti urging people to stay at home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Los Angeles residents might have to stay at home a little longer as county authorities have indicated that the lockdown restrictions might be extended for another three months.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, speaking at a Board of Supervisors meeting, said stay-at-home orders will “with all certainity” be extended. He added that restrictions will be “gradually relaxed” under a five-step plan.

The county has become the epicentre of coronavirus in the California state, with more than 1,500 deaths so far. “Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she was quoted as saying.

However, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti hoped that more businesses will soon open once as the city adjusts to stay at home orders.

“We’re not moving past COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it — and we will keep taking measured steps toward a new, safer reality in the days and weeks ahead,” he said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had modified stay-at-home orders to allow the state counties to decide whether they want to allow reopening of malls (pickup service only) and some offices where work from home is not feasible.

With beaches also allowed to reopen this week, sunbathing is banned and visitors must cover their faces when not in the water. Recreational activities such as surfing, running, walking and swimming are allowed.

In recent weeks, the state has seen a big push towards reopening the economy that has been stalled due to the virus induced restrictions. LA has over 32,000 positive cases and 1,613 deaths.

