Lokpal member tests positive for virus, admitted to AIIMS trauma centre

A retired Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and presently a member of Lokpal, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice Tripathi was admitted to AIIMS main hospital on Friday night and was later shifted to the trauma centre.

A senior doctor from the trauma centre said, “We are monitoring his health conditions. We are tracing his family members to understand the source of transmission. He had tested positive for COVID-19 when brought to the hospital.”

Two patients confirmed with the virus have so far been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre.

The state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme cell is tracing Justice Tripathi’s contacts. Sources said his family members have been quarantined in their native state.

