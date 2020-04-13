Lockdown exit plan: UP allows construction work from April 15, forms sector-specific 11 panels

The Chief Minister reiterated that agencies will be allowed to procure produce from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) or higher in the ongoing harvest season. The Chief Minister reiterated that agencies will be allowed to procure produce from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) or higher in the ongoing harvest season.

Expressing concern over the loss of livelihoods and a fall in the state revenues during the lockdown period, likely to be extended till April 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced easing of restrictions for construction companies, which can now resume their operations from April 15, provided they meet the social distancing norms.

To pave the way for exemptions in other economic sectors, at least 11 committees have been constituted to draw up detailed plans related to sector-specific hurdles caused by the lockdown. These committees — dealing with construction, industries, labour welfare, sanitation, water, finance, among others — will be headed by the ministers concerned.

Emergency services could also be restarted in some medical colleges and hospitals, the CM said in his video address to people.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting at his residence here, CM Adityanath directed ministers to start working from their offices from April 15, a day after the lockdown ends. This was the first Cabinet meeting attended by the ministers in persons instead of video-conferencing since March 25 when restrictions were announced to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by 19 ministers.

The Chief Minister reiterated that agencies will be allowed to procure produce from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) or higher in the ongoing harvest season. The stay-at-home order has also been watered down for farmers to allow them to harvest crops.

“We have constituted some committees to oversee the action that will be taken after April 15. On the lockdown, the state government will completely follow the guidelines of the Central government… Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a committee will be formed to look into how construction work can be done following social distancing and lockdown norms so that labourers can get employment as well,” said Adityanath.

Concerned over revenue crunch, the Chief Minister said a committee under Finance Minister Suresh Khanna would look into restoring the financial health of the state. “For industrial development, and in the MSME (medium, small and micro-enterprise) sector, a committee under two ministers will work towards understanding and chalking out a plan to understand roadblocks,” said the CM.

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and MSME Minister Dr Siddharth Nath Singh are the members of this committee.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has been directed to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced due to lockdown. He will head a committee to thrash out an exit strategy for the agriculture sector.

A committee under Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh will ensure that health workers and paramedics are provided with PPEs and other equipment. It will also oversee resumption of emergency services at different hospitals and medical colleges.

Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya will head a committee formed for the welfare of labourers while Social Development Minister Ramapati Shastri will ensure that scholarships and pensions reach the beneficiaries. A committee under the Rural Development Minister Moti Singh will oversee sanitisation and cleanliness in rural areas. Similarly, a committee under Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon will monitor sanitisation and cleanliness in urban areas.

A committee under Minister for Water Resources Dr Mahendra Singh will ensure that drinking water reaches every part of the state, especially the Bundelkhand region. The Minister for Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment, Anil Rajbhar, will head the committee to ensure the well-being of disabled people.

Regarding migrant labourers at shelter homes, the CM said, “People who have stayed at shelter homes for 14 days and are in their home districts should be tested and then home quarantined for another 14 days. They will get food packets at their homes.”

On resuming office work, Adityanath said, “From April 15, all ministers have been asked to get back to their offices and do their routine work. They should monitor the state’s and Centre’s schemes. All officials above the special secretary rank have to come to offices. The principal secretary, along with the ministers, will ensure that social distancing is ensured at the offices. They will also decide the category of officials who will come to office.”

He said the state would provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to health workers who were not covered under the Centre’s scheme.

In view of upcoming festivals, he appealed to people to avoid gatherings and stay at home

People gather in Pune's Bibvewadi area to collect the 5 kg rice per person that fair price shops have started distributing from Sunday for free, as a relief measure amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Push for online classes

Ruling out opening of schools and colleges anytime soon, the chief minister stressed that they should focus on online classes.

“The CM has also instructed all senior officials of different education departments – technical education, vocational education, medical education and higher education- to make arrangements for online classes .” said Principal Secretary (Home) Awasthi.

“The principle secretary for higher education has informed me that Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj (CSJM) University, Kanpur, has already started online course content for 225 courses,” said Awasthi, and added that other varsities had been instructed to follow the CSJM model.

He said a webinar was held by senior officials of different educational departments to ensure that teachers and faculty members knew how to go about online classes.

Similar arrangements have been made at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut where content for 37 courses was uploaded online.

The University of Lucknow has started its YouTube channels and uploaded e-content developed by its faculty members.

Awasthi said 1.5 lakh litres of sanitiser was being produced by the Sugarcane Department. “Till now, 11 lakh litres of sanitiser has been produced and distributed in the state,” said Awasthi.

A sum of Rs 406 crore had been paid as wages to workers of 30,328 industrial units, the principal secretary said. “A total of 5,581 industrial units have been reopened,” said Awasthi.

A three-day campaign against illegal liquor will also be started in the state and a report will be submitted.

