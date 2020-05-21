Lockdown Diary, Day 58: Covid-inspired robots on Chennai streets; Kerala businessman wins $1 million

Passengers at Howrah station during lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Express archive photo Passengers at Howrah station during lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Express archive photo

With 5,609 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally on Thursday rose to 1,12,359, including 3,435 deaths. There are 63,624 active cases, while 45,300 have been discharged. In terms of cases, India ranks 11th across the world even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country.

In a briefing, the Health Ministry said the mortality rate in Covid-19 cases in India was 3.06 per cent as against the global rate of 6.65. An analysis of the deaths show 64 per cent of the fatalities in males and the remaining 36 per cent in females, the ministry said.

Further, 73 per cent of the deaths had underlying co-morbidities. “The recovery rate is improving continuously and is 40.32 per cent currently,” it said. Follow Covid Live updates

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 58

Gurdaspur withdraws order order to depute school teachers at distilleries

A day after the Gurdaspur district administration deputed teachers at distilleries and breweries to “keep a tab on the supply of alcohol”, the said order was withdrawn on Thursday following severe criticism from opposition and teachers’ association.

“Nothing can be more shameful than this order. Teachers command important position in society and students respect them a lot. It is beyond our imagination what kind of message the state government intends to pass on with such order,” SAD leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema had said.

The May 20 order had directed the teachers to provide details of alcohol supply at four distilleries — AB Grains Spirit Pvt limited, Chadha Sugar and Inds limited unit – I and II, and Adie Broswon Breweries — located in Batala in a prescribed format to a nodal officer. Duty slots of 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am were fixed for them.

Highly Shameful!! After Nakas,Mandis, teachers 24×7 deployment at Distilleries 2 monitor supply of Liquor clearly shows regressive mindset of @capt_amarinder g’s Govt towards Nation-Builders. Govt.must roll back it’s insensitive orders @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @JarnailSinghAAP pic.twitter.com/3in6C0UIb7 — Aman Arora (@AroraAmanSunam) May 21, 2020

Kerala businessman wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 43-year-old Indian businessman won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free draw, PTI cited a report from the Khaleej Times as saying. Rajan Kurian, who owns a construction business in Kerala, had bought the ticket online. “I will set aside a good part of my win to help the needy. I feel grateful with the win but I need to share it with people who need it,” he told the Gulf News over phone from his hometown in Kerala.

“The last few months have been tough with the Covid-19 situation. My business has come to a standstill. This money will be put to good use,” he said.

21 babies born onboard Shramik Special trains so far

Ever since Shramik Special trains started to function, they have witnessed 21 births onboard, officials told PTI. A woman, Mamata Yadav, native of Bihar, boarded the special train on May 8 at Gujarat’s Jamnagar and on her way to Chhapra district, she experienced labour pains aound midnight. The train took a halt at the Agra Fort station so that she could get the medical attention she needed. Officials said that doctors were alerted by the on board staff as the train approached Agra Fort station around 4.30 am. Mamata’s train compartment was turned into a labour room of sorts with other passengers moving out. A team of doctors along with railway staff supervised Mamta’s condition as she delivered a healthy baby girl, official said.

“We have a well-oiled system to deal with medical emergencies,” said railway spokesperson RD Bajpai.

After a Chennai hospital deployed robots to serve food and medicines to Covid-19 patients, unique coronavirus-shaped robots were deployed recently at a containment zone in the city to sanitise the area in a bid to reduce direct human involvement. Inspired by the shape of the virus, the sanitising robots can store up to 30 litres of disinfectant. However, it is currently a prototype and the designer is building an improved device to be deployed at high caseload areas. Pictures of the robots were shared by news agency ANI along with details about the prototype.

The photos of the robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions.(Source: ANI/Twitter) The photos of the robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions.(Source: ANI/Twitter)

The development comes as various states step up innovative ways to spread awareness about the infectious disease, which has already infected 13,191 people in Tamil Nadu, including 87 deaths.

