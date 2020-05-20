Lockdown Diary, Day 57: 65-year-old dances her way out of hospital after recovering; 100 animals adopted at Bengaluru zoo

As India enters Day 57 of the lockdown, the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, the health ministry said. As India enters Day 57 of the lockdown, the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

Recording the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, India reported 5,611 infections in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,06,750. The virus has claimed at least 3,303 lives so far even as the Union Health Ministry said the recovery rate among those having tested positive had risen to nearly 40 per cent from about 7 per cent before the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

“Globally, 62 people per lakh have been affected with Covid-19. Whereas in India, only 7.9 people per lakh population have been affected by the coronavirus,” Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern with 978 cases and five deaths. Follow Covid LIVE updates

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 57

Nearly 100 animals adopted at Bengaluru zoo

About 95 animals have been adopted by 79 wildlife conservation enthusiasts donating more than 15.15 lakh. This is the first time in Bannerghatta Biological Park’s (BBP) history that a giraffe has also been adopted. One-and-half-year-old giraffe, Yadunandan, was adopted by Wing Commander GB Athri (Retd) by donating Rs 1 lakh. “95 animals have so far been adopted by 79 people donating Rs 15,50,500,” BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told PTI.

Patrons have adopted animals such as elephant, tiger, tigress, leopard and zebra at the BBP, a unit of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka. Three weeks ago, the BBP released a list of animals that can be adopted at the zoo as part of its programme for people with an interest in conserving wildlife.

Elderly woman recovers from Covid-19, dances her way out of hospital

A 65-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus, danced her out of a Pune hospital after recovering from the infection. The Covid-19 patient was discharged from Aundh Civil Hospital, where she was admitted at the ICU for over 10 days. In a video clip, she is seen breaking into a dance with her walking stick in hand as she exits the hospital with medical staff cheering her on.



“When we told her that she could now go home, she was ecstatic and she could not contain her happiness and danced while our medical staff cheered her on,” said Dr Sharmila Gaikwad, one of the doctors who treated her. The woman is a diabetic patient and suffers from arthritis. Her condition was serious as she suffered from breathlessness and cough and was shifted to the ICU, the doctor said. (Read more)

Teen undertakes 1,200 km journey, brings father home on bicycle

A teenager rode almost 1,200 km on her cycle from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar’s Darbhanga district with her incapacitated father riding pillion for eight days. The 15-year-old, Jyoti Kumari, decided to undertake the journey as her father had recently met with an accident a few months ago, rendering him unfit to drive an e-rickshaw.

“I promised my landlord that I would take up whatever job I could land once the lockdown was lifted, earn money and pay all his dues. We were so hard pressed that I had to discontinue my medicines so that we could afford one square meal a day. How could we have arranged money for rent,” said the girl’s father, Mohan Paswan.

“Amid the gloomy situation, Jyoti suggested that we return home. I pointed out that we would not be able to find any trains or buses soon and my condition would not allow me to walk. She said we should get a bicycle,” said Paswan.

A loud noise – much like a huge crash – was heard across Bengaluru around 1.20 pm Wednesday but there has been no official confirmation yet of what caused it.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said an investigation was underway. Residents across the city – where a lockdown is underway – took to social media, some even reaching out to the Bengaluru City Police Control Room.

“Calls started pouring in from around 1.20 pm. We are checking with our personnel and other officers across departments. A detailed statement will be shared soon across social media platforms,” a police personnel at the Bengaluru City Police Control Room said.

