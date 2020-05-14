Lockdown Diary, Day 51: Child in isolation ward dances Covid-19 blues way, Mumbai traffic police collects Rs 9 cr from violators

Woman sells flowers from shop at Howrah flower market. Woman sells flowers from shop at Howrah flower market.

On Thursday, the Covid-19 tally crossed the 78,000-mark to stand at 78,003 with as many as 2,549 fatalities. Of the total, as many as 49,219 cases are active while 26,234 have recovered and discharged

As people stranded across the country begin to reach their home states in special trains, the Centre has allowed the states to arrange buses to ferry these passengers from railway stations to their homes.

Meanwhile, in a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala in several days, as many as 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, tested positive Thursday, taking the number of people under treatment to 64.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 560.

In the evening, in a relief to migrant workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the National Portability Cards (One Nation One Ration Card) which can be used in any ration shop in any part of the country as migrants move from state to state. Besides, the FM said the government will give 5 kg/person of wheat or rice and 1 kg/family of channa for non-PDS card holders for two months, which is going to cost the national exchequer Rs 3,500 crore.

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 51

8-year-old donates savings to lockdown-hit poor

An eight-year-old girl in Puducherry has donated Rs 25,000 of her savings to the poor who are struggling owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Dhiya aspires to become an IAS officer and said that she had been saving up to buy a laptop. She, however, decided to use her small savings to buy provisions, essential items and other commodities for distribution to the suffering artists, drivers and other sections of people reeling under poverty. (PTI)

Delhi Police makes birthday of Mary Kom’s son special

The Delhi POlice celebrated the birthday of boxer MC Mary Kom’s youngest son, who turned seven on Thursday, by bringing a cake and singing the birthday song for him. The six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP took to Twitter and said, “Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment.”

Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment.@CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi @pragya_92 pic.twitter.com/5LOcEN3CH8 — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 14, 2020

3-year-old dances away COVID-19 blues in hospital’s isolation ward

A three-year-old Covid patient admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district keeps himself busy by grooving to Punjabi songs. The child was admitted with his 35-year-old mother on April after they were tested positive for the virus upon returning from Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

One video shows him dancing to a Punjabi song; another shows him readily agreeing to perform again at the request of other patients in the ward. Some patients are also seen clapping for the boy in the video. “We have installed a music system in isolation wards and the child dances to the music that is played,” Nawanshahr Senior Medical Officer Harwinder Singh said on Thursday.

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 cr as fine from lockdown violators

The Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said, as per PTI. Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence, the official said, adding that 2,09,188 challans were generated.

He also informed that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12.

1)Driving out unnecessarily during lockdown is not allowed 2)Driving drunk is definitely never allowed. Unfortunately, not adhering to rules, a drunk driver,overspeeding in opposite direction, dashed into a parked tempo at MIDC & has been rushed to hospital #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/AC2lEZdz7O — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 12, 2020

Hyderabad: Civet cat on terrace, leopard lounging on streets create panic

Two felines were spotted in Hyderabad Thursday morning, making residents panicky. While a civet cat — initially thought to be a panther — was spotted at Fateh Darwaza of Golconda fort, a leopard was found resting beside a median on an underpass near Katedan in Rajendranagar.

The animal rescue team of the Nehru Zoological Park captured the black cat and clarified it was an Asian Palm Civet. The animal was shifted to the park and its health is said to be stable. The civet cat was seen roaming on the terrace of houses in the locality.

The leopard was spotted beside a median on an underpass near Katedan in Rajendranagar. The leopard was spotted beside a median on an underpass near Katedan in Rajendranagar.

Meanwhile, a hunt is underway for the leopard, which fled the underpass after crowds swelled around it on NH-7 and entered a farmland near Budvel railway station. A rescue team, led by Dr MA Hakeem, deputy director (Vet), Nehru Zoological Park, has placed cameras and trap cages near the site. (Read more)

