Lockdown diary, Day 24: Two Covid-19 patients try escaping from hospital, MP cops challenge violators to push-ups and more

Workers in a crematorium asked to help in the creamtion of a Covid-19 patient’s dead body in Pune. The men were given PPE kits by civic staffers. (Express photo) Workers in a crematorium asked to help in the creamtion of a Covid-19 patient’s dead body in Pune. The men were given PPE kits by civic staffers. (Express photo)

The Health Ministry Friday said the growth of the coronavirus cases has seen a 40 per cent decline, adding that before the nationwide lockdown was enforced, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was three days, however, the seven days’ data reveals it is 6.2 days

Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said the analysis of the outcome of cases reveals that the recovery rate is 80 per cent while the death rate is 20 per cent. The Covid-linked deaths in the country have risen to 452 with a total of 13,835 cases. The total confirmed Covid-19 cases also include 1,766 persons who have recovered.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 24:

MP cop challenges lockdown violators to do push-ups with him

In a bid to teach a lesson to lockdown violators, a policeman in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul city asked three lockdown violators to do 30 push-ups with him or pay a fine of Rs 1,000. The three youngsters, who were strolling down College Road in Ganj police station area on April 14, claimed they had stepped out for a walk as as they had put on weight by staying at home without any exercise for the last couple of weeks.

UP Police on Wednesday had asked lockdown violators in Mau to do push-ups and squats as a punishment. (ANI photo) UP Police on Wednesday had asked lockdown violators in Mau to do push-ups and squats as a punishment. (ANI photo)

“Two of them could not even perform 10 push-ups, while one of them gave up after doing 20-25 without keeping a proper count,” trainee deputy superintendent of police Santosh Patel said, who, of course, won the challenge.

The trio had to cough up Rs 1,000 as a fine for venturing out during the lockdown and driving a two-wheeler without any valid papers. “I warned them to follow the lockdown guidelines religiously as it is in their own interest and exercise on their rooftops instead,” Patel added. (PTI)

Two Covid-19 patients try escaping from hospital’s bathroom

Two persons linked to the Tablighi Jamaat allegedly tried to escape from a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said. About 12 persons from the Tajwapur locality in Bahraich who had returned from Delhi were kept in a women’s hospital of the district hospital which was converted into a quarantine centre.

At the Yamuna Sports Complex auditorium in Delhi, Friday. It houses the homeless and migrants stopped by police. (Photo: Amit Mehra) At the Yamuna Sports Complex auditorium in Delhi, Friday. It houses the homeless and migrants stopped by police. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

Two among the 12 tried to escape by breaking open the lock of the bathroom on Thursday, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr DK Singh said. However, an alert was sounded and the hospital staff caught hold of them and brought them back, Singh said, adding they have been put in quarantine after a warning. (PTI)

Two girls in Jharkhand offer pocket money to help in Covid-19 crisis

In a heartfelt gesture, two young girls from Gumla district in Jharkhand met with the Deputy Commissioner and requested to give their pocket money to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to lend a helping hand in the coronavirus fight.

“Sir, hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye (Please send our pocket money to the PM uncle),” the girls told DC Shashi Ranjan. Accompanied by their father Shankar Mishra, five-year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi visited the DC on Friday and donated Rs 2,440 – their pocket money.

“I am proud of these two children. This is a good initiative and an imitable work,” the DC said, adding that he has sent the money to the PM-CARES fund. (PTI)

Family in Maharashtra donates wedding money for Covid-19 fight

At a time when many have had to postpone their weddings due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a family in Maharashtra’s Latur district held a simple ceremony for their daughter’s marriage and donated the money saved for the occasion to fund the local administration’s fight against coronavirus.Udgir resident Vilas Boke donated Rs 51,000 he had saved for his daughter Geetanajli’s wedding, along with 125 kits containing essentials, to the local administration.

Mumbai police copes are seen sanitize after thousands of laborers dispersed by Mumbai Police near Jama Masjid Bandra who were gathered around a truck which was there to distribute food items. Mumbai police copes are seen sanitize after thousands of laborers dispersed by Mumbai Police near Jama Masjid Bandra who were gathered around a truck which was there to distribute food items.

Deputy collector Pravin Mengshetti, who attended the ceremony, said, “The family’s decision to help the needy at a time like this, is commendable. I hope this motivates more people to help others.” (PTI)

Lockdown violator who abused cops is now creating Covid-19 awareness

A man in Kolkata, who stepped out of his house in violation of the lockdown and abused some policemen when stopped, is now compensating by participating in social service and creating awareness regarding COVID-19 for more hours than stipulated by a court. The man was arrested and produced before a court and was given bail on condition to participate in social awareness on COVID-19 for two hours a day for a week.

The man has been going to a designated police checkpoint in south Kolkata every day at 8 am and is performing his duty till 1 pm, well beyond the court-mandated two hours a day, an official said. He is advising those flouting lockdown rules to abide by the government directives in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the police officer said. (PTI)

Domestic violence offenders to be sent in quarantine: Pune ZP

The Pune Zilla Parishad (district local body) has formed village-level committees to counsel male members of families where incidents of domestic violence are reported. If a man continued to ill-treat the woman even after counseling, he would be put in institutional quarantine as punishment, said a Zilla Parishad official.

Whenever there is a complaint of woman facing violence or ill-treatment in other forms at the hands of husband or other relatives, the committee will approach the family and counsel the husband, Prasad said. “In case the man does not show any improvement in behaviour and continues to harass the woman, he will be put in institutional quarantine,” he added. (PTI)

