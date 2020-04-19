‘Life in the era of COVID-19’: PM Modi writes on changing contours of work culture

PM Narendra Modi said he’s adapting to changes due to lockdown and working via video conferences. (Photo source: Twitter/PM Modi) PM Narendra Modi said he’s adapting to changes due to lockdown and working via video conferences. (Photo source: Twitter/PM Modi)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country’s youth take the lead in providing a new work culture through digital platforms. On a Linkedln post, PM Modi emphasised on the need of adaptable business and lifestyle models.

“Doing so would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur,” he said.

As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future. Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn, which would interest youngsters and professionals. https://t.co/ZjjVSbMJ6b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

PM Modi further said these days home was the new office and internet the new meeting room. “Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history… I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing,” PM Modi said.

India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual, can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world, PM Modi said. “Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity,” he said.

The work place is getting “Digital First”, he said. “And, why not? After all, the most transformational impact of technology often happens in the lives of the poor,” he said.

PM Modi also stressed that it was technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures.

The PM also said the Covid-19 pandemic affects everyone equally. “COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” he said.

Most offices have now set up work-from-home systems during the lockdown. The Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday to stand at 15,712, after 920 fresh cases were reported, the Ministry of Health announced. The figure includes 507 deaths and 2,230 recoveries. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country.

