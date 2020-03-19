Latest coronavirus global update today: China reports no new infections, worldwide toll rises to 8,800

Latest coronavirus global update today: Thai officials walk in Khao San road inspecting bars and pubs in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday. (AP) Latest coronavirus global update today: Thai officials walk in Khao San road inspecting bars and pubs in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday. (AP)

Latest coronavirus (Covid-19) global update today: The global death toll from the novel Coronavirus rose to 8,8000 Thursday and the positive cases shot past 200,000 as governments across Europe, North America and Asia rolled out tough measures to put the brakes on the spread of the deadly pandemic. The disease has spread to over 140 countries so far.

However, in a big development, China reported no new local cases of the pandemic on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak of the disease. But, the country recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad. There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

China has recorded the highest number of cases at 82,000, followed by Italy at 27,980 and Iran at 16,169 cases. From Belgium to Britain and the United States, governments across the world have imposed lockdown measures, forcing unprecedented social change and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Two members of US Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Diaz-Balart, a Republican, said in a statement he had been self-quarantining in Washington since voting on Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives. He said he had not returned home to South Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified “a short while ago” that he tested positive.

McAdams said in a statement from West Jordan, Utah, that he had developed “mild cold-like” symptoms on Saturday evening after returning from Washington and isolated himself at home on Sunday. He and Diaz-Balart participated in House voting on a coronavirus response bill that went until late on Friday.

McAdams’ symptoms got worse and he took a test at a clinic on Tuesday on his doctor’s instruction. He learned on Wednesday that he had tested positive, the 45-year-old Democrat said. The House is currently in recess and due to return next week.

US leads huge economic fightback against virus, EU shuts borders

To fight against the global economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus, the United States and Britain have led a multi-billion-dollar global fightback as the European Union shut its borders to travellers from outside for 30 days to stem the pandemic’s ferocious spread. The sweeping measures, never before seen in peacetime, have upended society worldwide and roiled financial markets on fears of a global recession.

What is the current situation in China

With no new cases reported Wednesday, the Health Commission of the Hubei Province said the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 respectively. The NHC said with 34 confirmed cases from the people arriving from abroad, the number of imported cases in China rose to 189. Of the 34,, 21 were reported in Beijing, nine in the Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, one in the Heilongjiang Province and one in the Zhejiang Province, it said. China so far has reported a total of 80,928 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 of which 3,245 died, while 70,420 patients were discharged after treatment.

Oil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending

Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20 per cent on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession. Brent crude was up $2.10, or 8 per cent, at $26.98 a barrel by 0028 GMT after tumbling 13% on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling. US oil gained $3.44, or 17 per cent, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25 per cent in the previous session.

Indonesian president wants coronavirus testing to be ramped up

Indonesia needs to immediately widen its testing for coronavirus to ensure detection of more infections, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday. “I ask that the number of testing kits and the number of test centres are increased and we get more hospitals involved,” he said. On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation saw its biggest daily jump of 55 infections, for a total of 227 cases.

