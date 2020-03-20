Latest coronavirus global updates today: California in lock down, more than 10,000 deaths reported globally

Women wear face masks and gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Quito, Ecuador. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Women wear face masks and gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Quito, Ecuador. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Latest coronavirus (Covid-19) global update today: The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) exceeded 9,700 on Friday, with more than 2,34,000 people infected worldwide. Italy’s death toll overtook that of China on Thursday, with the European country registering total of 427 deaths over the past 24 hours and bringing the total nationwide tally to 3,405.

The US state of California has imposed a lockdown while Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day curfew beginning this morning.

In mainland China, 3,248 deaths have been reported as of Friday, with three fresh cases being registered.

Spanish authorities took up special measures to prevent more deaths in nursing homes after cases of mass contagion swelled the death toll in the country to 767, making Spain the second worst-hit country after Italy.

California governor issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a statewide “stay at home” order, directing residents to leave their home only when extremely necessary. He added that a study had shown that at least 56 per cent of the Californian residents were expected to contract the coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

Explained | Coronavirus lockdown: These pictures show how air pollution has dropped in China, Italy

Newsom earlier on Thursday asked US President Donald Trump to send a US Navy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles “immediately” as the state.

Ubaldina Calderon, 92, wearing a protective mask, exits a clinic after receiving a pneumonia vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign for the elderly in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Ubaldina Calderon, 92, wearing a protective mask, exits a clinic after receiving a pneumonia vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign for the elderly in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

In a separate letter sent to leaders of the US Congress, the governor asked for additional federal funding for unemployment insurance and social safety net programs and aid to small businesses, schools and universities.

Americans warned against travel abroad

The US administration on Friday warned the American citizens to either return home or stay abroad indefinitely. The announcement came as the number of deaths in the country hit 200. The US State Department told citizens that if they travel internationally, “your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

Explained: As world battles coronavirus pandemic, a few takeaways emerge

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Thursday unveiled details of a $1 trillion-plus coronavirus bill which intended to help the country’s economy amid the impacts of the growing outbreak. President Donald Trump has been eagerly calling for that package.

Commuters wear face masks while riding the subway Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Commuters wear face masks while riding the subway Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

About 12,260 people across the United States have been diagnosed with the illness called COVID-19 and 200 have died, with the largest numbers so far in Washington state and New York.

Explained | Five steps to detecting the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Los Angeles on Thursday ordered the closure of all shopping centers and non-essential businesses in the city and county, and told its residents to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more. Meanwhile, New York city has been eerily deserted.

Olympic flame arrives in Japan amid virus concerns

A plane carrying the Olympic torch from Greece arrived on Friday on Japan’s northwestern coast. The flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s Matsushima base and will tour the Tohoku region, in what the organizers call a “recovery flame” tour until the official kick-off ceremony in Fukushima on March 26, reported news agency Reuters.

A food vendor wears a face mask and goggles as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at a market in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) A food vendor wears a face mask and goggles as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at a market in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Organisers have repeatedly said the Games, set to start from July 24 till August 9, will go ahead, but as the rapid spread of the virus brings the sports world to a virtual halt, fears are growing that the Olympics may be postponed or cancelled.

Also Read | Coronavirus: India sets up wellness facility for Indian pilgrims stuck in Iran

The plane with the torch arrived nearly empty after the Tokyo 2020 organising committee decided not to send a high-level delegation that was originally to have included its chief, Yoshiro Mori, and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto.

Organisers have urged the public not to crowd the relay route, cancelled many events along the way and have restricted public access to others. The organisers also added that the runners and the staff will have their temperature and health monitored.

Explained: What government advises for social distancing

South Korea reports 87 new coronavirus cases

A worker wearing protective gears disinfects as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A worker wearing protective gears disinfects as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea on Friday reported 87 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national infections toll to 8,652, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The daily tally for new infections has been trending downward over the past week, despite a slight uptick on Thursday as small-scale outbreaks continued to emerge across the country.

Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic here

South Korea, China, Japan foreign ministers to hold video conference

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold a video conference on Friday to foster cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul’s foreign ministry said. The ministers are expected to share information on the outbreak in their countries and discuss ways to prevent the further spread of the virus while maintaining economic and people-to-people exchanges.

China asks airlines to cut international flights, redirects some

China’s aviation regulator has asked airlines to cut international flights and ordered some Beijing ones to be rerouted. The regulator said in a statement Friday that some international flights of Chinese carriers scheduled to arrive in Beijing in the coming days would be diverted to other airports, including Air China flights from Moscow and Paris that will now arrive in Tianjin.

Explained: What is herd immunity?

An Air China flight from Tokyo will be diverted on the coming three days to Hohhot, and a Hainan Airlines flight from Toronto will be rerouted to Taiyuan, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks attend a vigil for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks attend a vigil for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

The rise in imported cases in China, which have outnumbered locally transmitted cases for several days, has prompted authorities to ramp up screening for incoming passengers, who face mandatory quarantine in a designated facility for two weeks upon arriving in the capital.

China sees zero local coronavirus cases for second day, imported infections surge

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the second straight day, while the daily tally for infections involving travellers arriving in the country surged to a new record. Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province and epicentre of the outbreak in China, saw zero new cases for the second day. The total number of cases in mainland China are so far at 80, 967. The death toll from the outbreak had reached 3,248 as of the end of Thursday, up by three from the previous day.

Spain to close all hotels, help nursing homes

The Spanish government declared all hotels and other tourist accommodation be shut within seven days to “guarantee the containment of the pandemic,” news agency Reuters reported. “The toughest moments are still to come, those moments when we will continue to see an increase in the number of cases,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said earlier on Thursday.

Several thousand troops have been deployed in dozens of cities across the country to help with decontamination efforts, triage and policing. Army units were deployed for the first time on Thursday in the independence-minded region of Catalonia, for disinfection tasks at Barcelona’s airport and port. Authorities said 49 people had been arrested for flouting the movement bans in the past few hours.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd