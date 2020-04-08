Amritsar: Kin of COVID-19 patient refuse to accept body

Earlier in Amritsar, residents of village Verka disrupted last rites of celebrated Gurbani maestro and ex-raagi at Golden Temple Nirmal Singh who also died after testing positive for coronavirus. (Representational image) Earlier in Amritsar, residents of village Verka disrupted last rites of celebrated Gurbani maestro and ex-raagi at Golden Temple Nirmal Singh who also died after testing positive for coronavirus. (Representational image)

A family here refused to claim the body of a man who died of COVID-19 on Monday at Amritsar in Punjab. The deceased was former additional commissioner.

“Family of Jaswinder Singh didn’t come forward to claim his body. After that SDM Vikas Heera, tehsildar Archna, SHO Gurinder Singh and patwari Kartar Singh Lehri along with municipal corporation employees made the arrangements for cremation,” said Amritsar deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon.

“Family was provided protection suit Monday evening. They were told there was no danger to them, but they didn’t come,” said SDM. The mechanical cremation of the body was held at the cremation ground near Shahidan Gurudwara.

“Family has also denied taking ashes of the body,” said Kartar Singh Lehri, patwari.

In a series of such incidents related to coronavirus patients in Punjab, their last rites have been disrupted either because of families’ denial to claim bodies or objection by villagers

Earlier in Amritsar, residents of village Verka disrupted last rites of celebrated Gurbani maestro and ex-raagi at Golden Temple Nirmal Singh who also died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Recently in Ludhiana, family of 69-year old woman from Shimlapuri area, who died at Fortis Hospital of coronavirus, also refused to claim her body or even light her pyre, following which administration got her last rites done.

This has been happening despite clear guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on ‘Dead Body Management’ of coronavirus patients stating that there is no additional risk of infection spreading from dead bodies if proper precautions such as hand hygiene etc are followed by those handling bodies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd