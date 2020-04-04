Kerala nurse who cared for elderly couple free of virus, ready for duty

Reshma soon found herself on duty as one of the nurses in charge of the elderly couple, who are believed to have got the infection from their son and his family, who were visiting them from Italy.(Representational Image) Reshma soon found herself on duty as one of the nurses in charge of the elderly couple, who are believed to have got the infection from their son and his family, who were visiting them from Italy.(Representational Image)

On Friday, doctors and other health staff at the Kottayam Medical College, Kerala, lined up to give an emotional farewell to Thomas, 93, and his wife Mariyamma, 88, one of the oldest couples to fight back COVID-19. Minutes later, another patient walked out the isolation ward: 32-year-old Reshma Mohandas, one of the nurses who had

attended to the couple and who later tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Reshma, whose samples have since tested negative for the virus, left the hospital following an 11-day isolation period. It was her first visit home since March 12, when she left for COVID-19 duty at the hospital.

“I was posted at the operation theatre of the hospital. But when the COVID-19 isolation unit was readied at the hospital, I volunteered for duty there. My family was initially unsure when I opted to take care of COVID-19 patients,’’ says Reshma, adding that she managed to convince her husband Unnikrishnan, an engineer.

“Since we were working in the isolation unit, my fellow nurses and I decided it was safer for us to stay together at a

hostel,’’ she says.

Reshma soon found herself on duty as one of the nurses in charge of the elderly couple, who are believed to have got the infection from their son and his family, who were visiting them from Italy. Five others from the couple’s family – their son, daughter-in-law, grandson and two other relatives — tested positive for the virus. They have since been cleared of COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.

“Initially, the elderly couple were in separate rooms. Later, our seniors decided that it would be better for them to be together since they were getting anxious. They were totally bed-ridden and had a lot of age-related illness and underlying diseases. Thomas was often ill-tempered, probably because of his age and his illness. I didn’t mind, really.

I would simply think of them as my parents and ignore what he said. Sometimes he would refuse to eat or ask for his favourite food. We had to deal with him very patiently,” she laughs.

“Mariyamma also has age-related hearing loss, so I would often have to come close to her for her to hear what I was saying. That probably exposed me to the virus,’’ adds Reshma.

On March 23, when she came down with fever, Reshma went into isolation. “My colleagues who had come in contact with me also went into isolation. They are still in isolation. It’s really worrying when one of us gets infected… really affects your morale. But whenever I speak to them, I try to lift their spirits, saying we will all emerge stronger from this. On the eleventh day of isolation, I tested negative,’’ she says.

Congratulating Reshma on COVID-free status, Health Minister K K Shailaja, in her Facebook post, said: “…Our hospitals are equipped to take on COVID-19. Scores of health workers are doing their job with dedication… Reshma has shown that Kerala will survive COVID-19,’’ said the minister.

Meanwhile, Reshma, who has to remain in isolation at home for the next 14 days, says has expressed her willingness to work in the same COVID-19 isolation ward once she resumes duty.

