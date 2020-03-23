Kerala lockdown from midnight: Here’s everything you need to know

Security personnel at an empty station in Kerala as Janata curfew brings life to standstill on Sunday. (Express Photo: Nithin R K) Security personnel at an empty station in Kerala as Janata curfew brings life to standstill on Sunday. (Express Photo: Nithin R K)

Joining other states in the country, Kerala will head into a full state-wide lockdown from midnight till March 31 as part of comprehensive preventive measures to stall the spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the lockdown measures at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, stating that borders to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be closed and public transport such as operation of KSRTC services will be stopped.

The decision comes in the wake of 28 new active cases of Covid-19 in the state, raising the total number of active cases to 91. This is the highest single-day increase in the state. Four others have been discharged after they recovered from the illness. A total of 64,320 persons are under observation in the state, out of which 63,937 are in home quarantine and the rest in hospitals. Hospitals will be opened in every district to deal exclusively with Covid-19 patients.

Essential services like groceries, petrol pumps, banks, hospitals and pharmacies have been kept out of the curfew-like measure, though there will be restriction on their services. Shops selling groceries in the state can operate only between 7 am and 5 pm. Banks can operate till 2 pm. Restaurants will not offer dine-in services, though they can deliver food to homes.

Bars across the state will be closed, but nearly 270 retail outlets of the liquor monopoly BEVCO will continue to operate. When asked, CM Vijayan pointed to a tweet by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh where ‘beverage’ shops have been classified under essential services. He also said a knee-jerk reaction to shut liquor retail outlets may have ‘social consequences’. However, the timings of their operation can be restricted and a decision on the same will be announced.

The chief minister asked the public to maintain social distancing even at shops to buy groceries and vegetables. He said an alternate arrangement of setting up online platforms in small and big towns, where grocery sellers can be aggregated, can be done so that essential materials can be delivered straight to homes.

The situation is particularly dire in Kasaragod district which has the most number of infected persons (39). Among the 28 cases reported Monday, 19 are from the district, followed by five persons in Kannur, two in Ernakulam and one each in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts. The restrictions on public movement in Kasaragod are heavier than in other districts. People have been asked to step out of homes only if absolutely necessary.

Those arriving into Kerala from other states must go into mandatory home-quarantine for 14 days. Camps will be set up for migrant workers who have been unable to travel back home.

The CM also warned of stern action against those breaking quarantine. Such persons will be arrested on the spot if found in public places, breaking quarantine measures. Those who have returned to Kerala after performing umrah have to report to the health department.

