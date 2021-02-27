Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 3,792 new cases, 18 deaths; rise in infections due to community spread, say experts

Today, the highest number of positive cases in the state were reported in Kozhikode (519), Thrissur(416) and Ernakulam (415). (File Photo: PTI)

Kerala reported 3,792 new cases and 18 deaths on Saturday. As many as 4,650 persons have recovered from the infection. The active caseload in Kerala stood at 50,514 while the total death toll touched 4,182.

73,710 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 5.14%, perhaps the lowest in more than four months.

Today, the highest number of positive cases in the state were reported in Kozhikode (519), Thrissur(416) and Ernakulam (415).

Kerala leads in Covid-19 recoveries yet again

Kerala attained the number one spot among states reporting the most number of Covid-19 recoveries. In 24 hours, 4,652 patients had recovered from Covid-19 in Kerala. Most number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths were reported in Maharashtra. Many other states including Delhi, had not reported a death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country’s total recovery rate stood at 97.17%. Twenty one states reported that the number of patients under treatment was below 1000. As per Manorama Online, 1.34 crore people have received the vaccine so far.

Petition filed against 2 Covid tests, Kerala HC asks Centre to respond

A petitioner challenged the two Covid tests that NRIs are forced to comply. The Kerala HC has asked the Centre to respond to this, reported TOI. NRIs are required to take a second RT-PCR test when they arrive in India even if they tested negative before travelling. The petitioner has stated that NRIs, having to go through two Covid tests in the matter of a few hours ,was against their constitutional right to equality, according to TOI.

Earlier, complaints had risen when NRIs were made to pay three times the normal rate for the RT-PCR tests. Responding to this, the Kerala health minister declared that RT-PCR tests will be provided to NRIs free of cost at the airport. The result of these tests will be provided within 24 hours. The state government has signed agreements with mobile labs to conduct each RT-PCR test in airports for Rs. 448. This amount for the three-months-long agreement will be paid by the state.

Kerala’s Covid cases surged due to community spread, say experts

Experts say that the new variant of the virus is not the reason many parts of India reported a surge in positive cases. According to Mathrubhumi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have seen a rise in cases due to community spread. This was the result of not following the state guidelines and Covid protocols. Considering the situation of rise in Covid cases, the Centre has decided to extend the current restrictions till March 31.