Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 2,098 new cases, 13 deaths; hospital worker tests positive after vaccination

60,193 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 3.49 per cent. (File Photo: PTI)

Kerala recorded 2,098 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths on Wednesday. The active caseload stood at 25,394 as the death toll reached 4,435.

Ernakulam has reported the highest number of cases (255) today, followed by Kozhikode (246) and Kollam (230).

Two passengers from the UK were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the total number of infected passengers who had travelled from the UK (101), Brazil (1) and South Africa (4) to 106. Among them, 95 patients have recovered. Sources of 138 cases could not be found.

72 patients, who tested positive today, had come from outside the state. 1,879 people were infected through primary or secondary contact with a Covid patient. On the other hand, 2,815 patients have recovered. 9 health workers also tested positive today.

Private hospital worker gets Covid after vaccination

A private hospital worker in Kollam who was inoculated with the second dose has tested positive for Covid-19. She had taken her second dose on March 3, reported Manorama Online. Two days ago, she had experienced severe body pain and was admitted to a hospital. Upon taking tests, she tested positive.

According to district deputy medical officer Dr. R. Sandhya, the body only starts making antibodies two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine. Therefore she has advised people to stay cautious even after taking the vaccine. If enough precautions are not taken, chances of becoming Covid positive are high.

Health authorities urge Kerala to stay cautious

Covid has not left Kerala. What Kerala is witnessing now is the end of the first wave. In a month, the second wave could begin. The second wave has already begun in other states. The upcoming elections could turn matters worse in Kerala, reported Manorama Online. Experts have suggested that the candidates must take extra precautions and follow the Covid protocols.

Voters must also take necessary safety precautions when party workers come home requesting for votes. Though orders were given to inoculate the candidates, the health department has informed that the Central government has not allowed this yet.

173 centers in Thrissur will provide vaccination

117 government centers and 56 private hospitals in Thrissur district will provide the vaccination, announced the district collector Dr. Navjot Khosa. People aged between 45 and 59 must get the required certificate from a registered medical practitioner. It can also be downloaded from the Covin app, reported Madhyamam.

People who have chosen major hospitals to get their vaccination, can get their shots from the nearby vaccination centers after doing a spot registration. A fee of Rs 250 must be paid when getting shots from a private hospital.