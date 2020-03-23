Kerala records highest single-day spike as coronavirus count moves up to 67

Kerala reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67.(Source: Getty Images) Kerala reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67.(Source: Getty Images)

Kerala reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67.

This is the largest single-day jump in the number of cases for the state. As many as 59,295 people are under observation in Kerala.

While three of those infected have already been discharged after treatment, 19 of the 64 people under treatment are in Kasaragod district and 10 in the neighbouring Kannur district. Out of the 14 districts in the state, 10 have reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Nine districts of Kerala feature in the list of 75 districts where the Centre has recommended a lockdown, but the state government is yet to take a final decision in this regard.

The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement that the government has not taken a decision on imposing fresh restrictions. Instead, direction has been given to strictly implement existing guidelines, it said. More restrictions would be imposed in Kasaragod, the statement said. All district collectors, however, have been given the power to take necessary action to maintain public health and order.

In Kasaragod district, which has reported the maximum number of cases in the state, prohibitory orders under Section 144 under CrPC will come into effect from Sunday night. The district would be under lockdown, with a ban on all means of transport, gatherings and events. Only shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to remain open, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in Kozhikode district, which reported its first two positive cases on Sunday.

