Kerala: 69-year-old coronavirus positive patient dies, he had cardiac, blood pressure ailments

A 69-year-old coronavirus-positive patient, who was under treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi, succumbed to the illness at 8 am Friday. The deceased, who had travelled from Dubai on March 16 and was admitted to the hospital following symptoms on March 22, is Kerala’s first casualty from the global pandemic.

A statement released by the Kalamassery Medical College said the deceased, a resident of Chullikkal in Kochi, had cardiac ailments as well as problems arising out of high blood pressure. In the past, he had undergone a bypass surgery as well. Over the last few days, he was on ventilator support. Following his death, the body was released to the immediate family and will be cremated with the help of health department officials as per stringent WHO protocol.

Minister-in-charge of the district VS Sunil Kumar told reporters that the 14 patients, including four foreigners, who are under treatment in the district are all in stable condition.

Health department sources said the families living in the apartment complex of the deceased as well as those who had travelled in the same airline as him from Dubai are under observation. They will be monitored meticulously.

At present in Kerala, there are 163 persons who have tested positive for the virus and are under treatment in different districts of the state. As per March 27, a total of 1,10,299 persons are under observation in the state out of which 1,09,683 persons are under home quarantine. 616 persons are in isolation in hospitals.

