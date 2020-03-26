Kashmir reports first COVID-19 death

A Kashmiri health worker enters the hotel used as quarantine center by authorities during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. ( AP Photo) A Kashmiri health worker enters the hotel used as quarantine center by authorities during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. ( AP Photo)

A 65-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus infection died in a Srinagar hospital on Thursday morning. This is the first death in Kashmir which is linked to COVID-19.

“First death due to coronavirus- 65 years old Male from Hyderpora Srinagar. Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday,” J-K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Thursday morning.

A doctor who is privy to the case told The Indian Express that the patient died in Srinagar Chest disease hospital, where he was admitted from last few days.

On Wednesday, the authorities had said that four people, from Hajin in Bandipore district, were tested positive for coronavirus. The four patients were contacts of the patient who died today.

The patients’ travel history has caused anxiety among the health officials, prompting a massive contact tracing. Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Samir Matoo had told The Indian Express that the person attended religious gathering in New Delhi, Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, in Jammu region and also in Sopore in North Kashmir where he attended religious gatherings.

Health officials said the Srinagar COVID-19 positive cases have spent lot of time in different parts and attended religious gatherings, before arriving in Srinagar. While he started his latest journey to Delhi on March 7, he arrived back to Jammu on March 16.

The number of infected cases in Kashmir, as of now, is 11.

