Kasaragod: Kerala district with links to Dubai among those with most cases

Kerala’s Kasaragod district has among the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country. Of the 215 cases under treatment in Kerala, this district accounts for 108. Also, 163 people are hospitalised with suspected symptoms in Kasaragod — the highest in the state.

According to the state’s Health Department, a major chunk of the cases can be traced to Dubai’s commercial hub Naif, where hundreds of people from the district work. “Naif is a crowded trading area as well as meeting place of traders from several countries, including China and Italy. A lot of people from Kasaragod have been traditionally either running shops or working in outlets as salesmen. They have come back on leave or on a distress trip before India suspended international flight operations,” said an official.

Till March 19, Kasaragod district had only three positive cases, including a student from Wuhan who tested positive in early February. However, the number of cases soared within 10 days. Of the 108 positive cases, only 19 are primary contacts of those with travel history. To prevent spread of the virus, five panchayats and a few regions in Kasaragod municipality have been brought under special police surveillance.

Senior IAS officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who has been appointed special officer in Kasaragod, said stern action would be initiated against those who violate the quarantine regimen. “Those under observation should not venture out of their homes.”

