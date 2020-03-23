Karnataka to get more ventilators, masks; CM announces free food for poor

During the meeting, private hospital heads suggested a complete shutdown of the state to the CM after he expressed his worry on how to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with positive cases. During the meeting, private hospital heads suggested a complete shutdown of the state to the CM after he expressed his worry on how to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with positive cases.

In a bid to step up measures to complement the state’s pursuit in containing COVID-19 related issues, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to procure 1,000 ventilators, 10 lakh masks, and 5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed the decision after top officials of the health department held a video conference with private companies. “The Health Ministry is working tirelessly to curtail the Covid-19 breakout. I humbly request the public to strictly follow the instructions passed on by the Health Ministry,” Sriramulu said.

#COVID19India: #Karnataka government takes measures to procure 1,000 ventilators, 10 lakh masks, 5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). @DHFWKA officials held a video conference today with Scanvirus company to further the same: Health Minister @sriramulubjp

Later, Chief Minister Yediyurappa along with his Deputy Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and Health Minister Sriramulu met the heads of various private hospitals and doctors to discuss the strategy to contain the situation.

The restaurants are only selling parcels, no dine in allowed. The restaurants are only selling parcels, no dine in allowed.

While Karnataka recorded the first positive COVID-19 case on March 9, the number rose to 26 on March 22.

“As of now, private hospitals have agreed to spare more than 100 ventilators for the government. We have also decided to create a separate block of 1200 beds at Victoria with another 1200 beds pooled up at a private hospital,” CM Yediyurappa said.

On Sunday, the state government had decided to turn Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 treatment. “The patients who are admitted to the hospital now will be shifted to other hospitals,” Yediyurappa had said.

The government also decided to start fever clinics where preliminary check-ups will be done. “30 fever clinics will be started,” Yediyurappa added.

‘Free food for poor via Indira Canteens’

In a bid to help the poor, CM Yediyurappa also announced that the government will serve free food from Indira Canteens across the state.

“For the poor who depend on their daily wages for livelihood, food will be provided free of cost through Indira Canteen,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM reiterated his request to people staying in urban centres not to visit villages and hamlets which are free from the coronavirus pandemic to date.

There are 191 Indira Canteens across 198 wards of in Bengaluru alone. According to BBMP officials, free meals will be served at Indira Canteens throughout the day. As many as 260 Indira Canteens including mobile versions of the same operate outside the capital city.

Health dept asks attendees of Bengaluru musical concert to report themselves

Following the case of a 36-year-old female who attended a musical concert in Bengaluru testing positive for coronavirus, the health department has requested all attendees of the same to report themselves to the health helpline numbers.

“Audience who attended Mir Mukhtiar Ali musical concert on March 12 at 7.30 pm in Chowdaiah Memorial Hall are requested to inform helpline number 104, 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 voluntarily. This advisory is being issued in view of a participant being tested COVID-19 positive (P23),” the advisory read.

The patient (P23) had returned to the city on March 9 after travelling to Switzerland and France. She was tested positive on March 22 before which she attended the concert on March 12.

BBMP begins war room operations to combat COVID-19

Earlier on Monday, the 24/7 war room set up by the BBMP to house helplines and to keep track of contact tracing and community surveillance activities began operations.

#CoronavirusPandemic : The #BBMP starts 'War Room' to monitor the fight against #Covid19 in #Bengaluru. According @BBMPCOMM the facility will house helplines and will keep track of contact tracing & community surveillance activities.

The BBMP has set up the war room by using an application developed by the World Health Organisation. The war room will collect the data about the quarantine patients and the isolated patents and track them every day.

