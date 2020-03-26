Karnataka records second COVID-19-linked death: 70-year-old man with travel history to Mecca

Bengaluru has the highest number of cases in the state with a total of 32 cases. (Representational Image) Bengaluru has the highest number of cases in the state with a total of 32 cases. (Representational Image)

The Karnataka state health department Thursday announced the death of a second person due to COVID-19. According to health department officials, the 70-year-old patient had travelled from Mecca, Saudi Arabia along with her son (Patient 19) to Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapura district on March 14. She was tested positive for COVID-19.

“I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for Mallika Bai, who had succumbed to death yesterday. The govt stands committed to curb the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Please stay home, stay safe,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar confirmed in a tweet.

According to the health department media bulletin, four new Coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state till Thursday morning taking the toll to 55. Bengaluru has the highest number of cases in the state with a total of 32 cases. While Dakshina Kannada has five cases, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi districts have three cases each, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada have two cases each, Kodagu, Dharwad, Davanagere and Udupi have one case each.

On March 10, the first death due to coronavirus in India was reported from Karnataka when a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi had tested positive for COVID-19.

First COVID-19 case of community transmission in state

A person from Mysuru is the first case in Karnataka due to community transmission. According to a health bulletin, the patient tested positive for COVID-19 is a 35-year-old male, resident of Mysuru. There is no travel history and contact history. However, he was with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company ,Nanjangud and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals.

“The case is isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine,” the bulletin added.

Other patients are 64-year-old male, resident of Anantapura, Andhra Pradesh State, had a history of travel to France and arrived to India on 1 March and later the case had travelled to Himachal Pradesh, Puttaparthi and arrived Bengaluru on March 21. Another person who tested positive is a 45-year-old man who is a contact of Patient 25. The case is isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. Patient 25 is a 51-year-old man from Bengaluru who had traveled to London and returned to India on March 13.

BMTC to operate buses for essential services workers

From Thursday, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate 180 buses in the city for essential services workers.

This includes hospital workers as well as workers from BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board), BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) medical staff, government or private doctors, nurses, ward boys, pharmacy employees, bank officials, security guards, and blood donors.

Karnataka govt to take ‘strict action’ against landlords forcing medical staffers to vacate residence

After several cases have come to light in which healthcare personnel, including doctors and paramedical staff, have been asked to vacate their rented residences in Karnataka due to COVID-19 scare by their landlords, the state government has directed officers in charge of district administration to take “strict penal action” against landlords/house-owners for doing the same.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) has asked Deputy Commissioners of districts, BBMP Commissioner, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to take action under relevant provisions of law and to submit an action-taken report on a daily basis to the Home Department.

