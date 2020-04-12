Govt will announce new guidelines for next 14 days of lock down: Karnataka CM

Karnataka on Saturday recorded eight new COVID 19 cases – all linked to existing clusters – taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 215. (File Photo) Karnataka on Saturday recorded eight new COVID 19 cases – all linked to existing clusters – taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 215. (File Photo)

The government of India will announce guidelines for relaxation of lockdown for certain sectors including agriculture, industries and government offices in one or two days, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said after a video conference of chief ministers in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

`In another 15 days we will relax lockdown in a graded manner the Prime Minister said. In next one or two days the Government of India will announce guidelines for the next 15 days,” the Karnataka chief minister said on Saturday evening after the video conference.

“Agricultural and industrial sectors will be given relaxations, government offices will be allowed to function with partial strength and he will announce these things in the next two days,” Yediyurappa said after the meeting. The Karnataka CM did not speak at the meeting.

“Prime Minister told us that we must not compromise on the lockdown and that there are suggestions to extend lockdown for 15 days. The PM appreciated CMs for giving constructive and practical suggestions. He said that the next two or three weeks are critical and these weeks will decide if we have succeeded or failed,” Yediyurappa said quoting the PM.

“If the situation worsens we have to face a crisis,” he quoted the PM as saying. “The central government is fully with the states and there is improved situation on medical facilities,” he said. The PM also told stated not to tolerate misbehaviour with medical staff, he said.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded eight new COVID 19 cases – all linked to existing clusters – taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 215 which included six deaths and 39 patients who have been discharged from hospitals after recuperating.

Aggressive control measures taken by the BJP government in Karnataka had facilitated the reduction of numbers of cases in the state, education minister Suresh Kumar said. “The compounded growth rate of cases for the country is 12.90 and Karnataka is 6.90 and is in19th place. Number wise the state is at 11th place,” the education minister said.

