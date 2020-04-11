Karnataka extends lockdown till April 30; Deve Gowda donates Rs 3 lakh towards fighting COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (Express Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Karnataka on Saturday announced the extension of the lockdown till April 30 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a four-hour-long video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the lockdown in the state will continue till April 30 but relaxations will be allowed in a graded manner. “There will be some relaxation on agriculture and economic activity. Government offices will be allowed to work with partial strength. The Centre is expected to issue further details in two days,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Urging people to follow the social distancing norms strictly, Yediyurappa said that the state is doing better in containing COVID-19 and there is nothing to worry about. “Nationally, we were in third place; now we are in 11th,” he added.

With eight new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Karnataka tally now stands at 215. “As of 5 pm on Saturday, cumulatively 215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. This includes six deaths and 39 discharges. Of the 170 active cases, 166 patients (including a pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while four are in Intensive Care Units,” the health department said in a media bulletin.

All the new cases detected on Saturday were contacts of infected patients. The five cases reported from Mysuru are employees of a pharma company and they were contacts of patient number 88. Meanwhile, two cases were reported from Bengaluru city and one case from Bidar.

Speaking to reporters, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the Compounded Growth Rate(CGR) of cases in the last five days showed that the all-India average figure was 12.90 per cent, while it was 6.05 per cent in Karnataka. “As per CGR, Karnataka stands at 19th place, while number-of-cases-wise we are at 11th place,” he added.

Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES, Karnataka and Kerala CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, Karnataka and Kerala Chief Minister’s relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19.

Out of the pension he receives, Former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs. 1,00,000/- each to PM Cares Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

– Office of HDD@PMOIndia@CMofKarnataka@CMOKerala — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) April 11, 2020

“Out of the pension he receives, former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs 1,00,000 each to PM Cares Fund, Govt of Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. – Office of HDD,” Devegowda said in a tweet.

Army provides essential items in slum areas in Bengaluru

The Indian Army through its Army Wives Welfare Association(AWWA) provided cooked food and homemade masks in slum areas of Chowpada, Sarjapur, Vijay Nagar, Airport Toll Plaza Junction and Marthahalli in Bengaluru City.

In a media statement, Defence Spokesperson (PRO), Bengaluru, said, “Taking on the arduous duty of reaching out to underprivileged class of society, in these trying times, AWWA is not only providing them with daily cooked food but also providing them with homemade masks. Around 35 families of an Army unit in Bengaluru are stitching homemade masks at home, which are then collected centrally by the Army Unit, sterilised and distributed to the poor and needy people along with food packets.”

“Indian Army is also interacting with slum dwellers, informing them about the Dos & Don’ts & also disinfecting their locality,” added in the statement.

Please do not pay heed to any rumours about seal down: BBMP Commissioner

As panic gripped people of Bengaluru after two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards were sealed, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said that public should not pay heed to any rumours and clarified that there are no plans to seal any other area in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote: “Dear citizens, there are no plans to #sealdown any other area in #Bengaluru. Pls do not heed to any rumours. @BlrCityPolice are strictly enforcing #lockdown by barricading roads in Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura & Horamavu & all over city to stop citizens moving around in vehicles.”

Dear citizens, there are no plans to #sealdown any other area in #Bengaluru. Pls do not heed to any rumours. @BlrCityPolice are strictly enforcing #lockdown by barricading roads in Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura & Horamavu & all over city to stop citizens moving around in vehicles. — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 11, 2020

On Friday, BBMP had sealed Bapuji Nagar Ward 134 and Padarayanapura Ward 135 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after five fresh positive cases were reported. According to BBMP officials, as many as 160 teams comprising ASHA workers and booth workers would continue to carry out surveillance work in the selected wards.

KSRTC’s mobile sanitiser bus to disinfect people

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday launched Sarige Sanjeevini – a mobile sanitiser bus by converting its old buses that were slated to be scrapped to disinfect people in public places. According to KSRTC, as with no bus services operational now, this bus would be running around Bengaluru city to sanitise people attached with essential services — medical, paramedical, police, Pourakarmikas and others.

??.???.???.??.??. ?????? ??????????? ??? “?????? ????????”

?????? ????? ?????? ????? ?????????? ?????????. KSRTC Mobile Sanitizer Bus “Sarige Sanjeevini” towards the service of essential & emergency service staff. pic.twitter.com/AWUXXjVGdM — KSRTC (@KSRTC_Journeys) April 11, 2020

“The bus was modified at the Central Workshop of KSRTC at a cost of Rs 20,000. During the modifications, the corporation has installed sprinklers, which will spray a disinfectant mist on personnel walking through. People need to enter from the front door and exit via the rear one to get disinfected,” KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad said.

The KSRTC is also planning to convert 18 to 20 buses to sanitser bus in districts such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Chikkaballapur and other places in the state.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd