Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Vaccination phase 2 begins; now 7 covid clusters in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Monday started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive across the state. In Bengaluru, five government and 18 private centres today gave the Covid vaccine jab.

For the first time since India began its vaccination programme against COVID-19 on January 16, the general population is now eligible for the vaccine for those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

Karnataka started online registration mandated for Day 1 from 9 am in all cities across the state while walk-in registration and vaccination is allowed in rural areas, according to the state health department.

“The second phase of Covid vaccination drive has begun and people should take the jab without any hesitation,” said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. after flagging off the drive in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district.

“First phase of vaccination was done in Bengaluru, second phase in Kalyana Karnataka and third phase is being started in Sirsi, all citizens above 60 years of age and people above the age of 45 with specified comorbidities are given eligible for the vaccination,” he said.

“There are 50 lakh people above the age of 60 years and 16 lakh with comorbidity in Karnataka,” said the Minister , while adding that the serious consequences of infection can be prevented through vaccines. “Therefore, it is necessary to get vaccinated. The Prime Minister himself has taken the jab and set an example for others to follow,” he added.

According to the Karnataka state health department, vaccination days will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in government centers and all working days in private centers.

The number of vaccinations would be limited to 200 per day per session site and would be on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, online registered beneficiaries would be allotted a specific time in a day.

97-year-old took COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru

A 97-year-old man received the COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru as the drive for vaccinating the general public started in Karnataka on Monday.

“Ramaswami Parthasarathy, 97-year-old, was the first to get vaccinated,” Manipal Hospitals in the city said in a statement.

The hospital also appealed to the senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities to register themselves for inoculation.

“We at Manipal Hospitals have started the vaccination drive today. The registrations for the vaccination can be competed online through the CoWIN app, and people in the age group of 60 plus can directly walk-in for the vaccination,” it said in the statement.

The hospital was cooperating with the government and abiding by the standard procedures and protocols for the vaccination drive, it added.

People should not believe rumors about vaccine, says health minister

The Karnataka health minister said that some people were spreading rumours on social media about vaccines and requested the people not to believe them and only follow government-authenticated information.

“If one gets infected after getting the vaccination, there won’t be much effect. Balanced food and disciplined lifestyle will lead to good health. This will also contribute to economic and educational growth. There is no progress without health,” said Sudhakar.

“The National Economic forum has suggested that all states should keep aside at least an 8% budget for the health sector. There is also mention of increased human resources for healthcare,” he added.

The minister also said that the government is recruiting 2,150 doctors for serving in rural areas. “We already announced special incentives for serving in rural areas. We are also upgrading the Primary Health Centres to be able to work 24/7,” said the Minister.

Speaking about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state, he said, “Second wave is being witnessed in neighboring states, we have taken strict measures to prevent it.”

Karnataka CM hails PM Modi for getting COVID vaccine jab

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in the COVID-19 vaccination drive by taking the first dose.

“PM @narendramodi Ji got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning. My appeal to all Corona warriors who are yet to get the vaccine and all those eligible for 2nd phase to take the vaccine,” Yedirurappa tweeted.

“Let us make India & Karnataka COVID-19 free,” the CM added. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan too appreciated Modi for setting an example for the people. “Our PM Shri @narendramodi took his first dose of COVID19 Vaccine today at AIIMS, Delhi. A great leader who shows the way by being an example!” Ashwath Narayan tweeted.

Health Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet, appealed to the senior citizens and people with comorbidities to enroll themselves for the vaccine. “Leading from the front, PM @narendramodi Ji took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. I appeal to all senior citizens and people above 45 years with listed comorbidities, to register themselves and get vaccinated at the earliest,” the Sudhakar tweeted.

7 COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru including two PG

After apartments, now paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru are turning into COVID-19 clusters. Two paying guest accommodation have been declared COVID clusters by the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Nine students from Sambhram Academy of Management Studies tested positive for COVID-19, while eight out of 51 students residing in Inspire Livesuit PG in Yelahanka were found to have contracted the Coronavirus.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said all eight students have been admitted to K.C. General Hospital. “There are now four clusters in Yelahanka zone alone, where there are a total of 33 positive cases. Students, who have mild symptoms, had self-quarantined,” he said.

“The cases in the clusters have been isolated and quarantined, hence the spread of the infection has been contained and there are no more cases reported,” he said.