Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State records 7 new deaths, fatality rate highest in Bengaluru

According to the health department data, 27 out of 617 infected in Bengaluru have succumbed to the disease. According to the health department data, 27 out of 617 infected in Bengaluru have succumbed to the disease.

As Karnataka continued to see a substantial rise in the number of fresh coronavirus cases, the state on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of fatalities. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, seven patients succumbed to the infection. Of them, four were from Bengaluru.

All the fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours were linked to either Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like Illness (ILI), and the deceased were aged 48 years and above.

#Karnataka reports 7 more #coronavirus fatalities as death toll due to the #pandemic rises to 79. While 4 of these are from #Bengaluru, 2 are from #Kalaburagi and 1 from #Hassan. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rngMiawCpE — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 12, 2020

However, recoveries (464) outnumbered new coronavirus cases (271) recorded on the day. Yadgir recorded most recoveries on Friday with 129 people being discharged, followed by Udupi (125), Belagavi (62), Kalaburagi (60), Bidar (22), Dakshina Kannada (17), Chitradurga (16) and Shivamogga (12) among others.

At the same time, most new cases (97) were reported from Ballari. A majority of them were contacts of other coronavirus patients while ten were Maharashtra returnees.

Bengaluru has highest fatality rate

Even as Bengaluru — a city with an estimated population of 1.2 crore — so far managed to keep its coronavirus tally as low as 617, the fatality rate in the city kept the health department on its toes. While the fatality rate of Karnataka was recorded at 1.21 per cent (as on June 12), the same in Bengaluru was 4.38 per cent, highest among 30 districts in the state.

According to the health department data, 27 out of 617 infected in the city have succumbed to the disease so far.

Incidentally, 17 of these fatalities occurred since June 1 showing a sudden spike in the Covid toll after the city started opening up in phases. The number of fatalities linked to SARI and ILI have also been on the rise.

With 36 fresh cases and four deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru now has 116 active containment zones within BBMP limits.

#COVID19: #Bengaluru now has 116 active #ContainmentZones. 36 fresh cases were confirmed in the city today. Total active cases: 290 (June 12). Discharges so far: 299. Deaths: 27. @IndianExpress LIVE updates: https://t.co/KL92gGeFG5 pic.twitter.com/4Ux1CeinwO — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 12, 2020

A day after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee tested positive for Covid-19 in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded PPE kits to be distributed among all the employees of the transport corporation.

“Since the lockdown eased, thousands of people have started travelling by BMTC buses. If the infection starts spreading fast in the community due to lack of adequate precautions by the government, will the (Transport) Minister accept its responsibility?” Darshan Jain, AAP Karnataka Joint Secretary said.

AAP also demanded the state government to provide high-quality masks, sanitisers, gloves, safety equipment and that it makes arrangements to get all BMTC employees tested.

Keep up fight against COVID-19, be vigil: Medical Edu Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Friday urged the citizens of Bengaluru to continue to be vigilant in order to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. “Being the fourth most populous city in India, Bengaluru has been successful in containing the spread of virus. I urge people to keep up the fight, continue vigil and together with Corona-warriors, we can defeat the virus,” he said.

COMEDK entrance test postponed to July 25

The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020, a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka, has been postponed to July 25 in the view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

According to an official notification, new applications would be accepted from June 14 to 17. The option to edit and update test centres would be open to candidates from June 18 to June 21.

The exam was scheduled to be held on June 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd