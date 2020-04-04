Fourth COVID-19 death in Karnataka; no free food at Indira Canteens

Two new cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been confirmed in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Saturday. (Representational image) Two new cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been confirmed in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Saturday. (Representational image)

A 75-year-old man from Bagalkot is the fourth COVID-19 casualty in Karnataka. The person had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and died later that night.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner K Rajendra, said, “The man was diagnosed with the coronavirus only 24 hours before his death. He had no history of travel abroad. But his son and daughter, who are residents of Bengaluru, had traveled to Bagalkot 10 days ago.”

“His son and daughter have tested negative. His 21 primary contacts and 51 secondary contacts are under observation,” Rajendra added.

As per the protocol the district administration has performed his last rites early hours of Saturday.

Speaking at a video press conference Saturday, S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, said, “Initially, the 75-year- old man went to a local Ayurveda doctor. When the symptoms did not go away he went to a private hospital. He was later admitted in another private hospital for four days. The doctors there sent him to the designated government hospital where he passed away within 24 hours.”

According to the minister, the patient was suffering from heart issues, diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, 16 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. As of 5 pm on Saturday, 144 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes four deaths and 11 discharges.

Two new cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been confirmed in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Saturday. According to a media bulletin by the health department, the two attended the congregation from March 13 to 18 in Delhi.

“Around 318 sample collected from the people who have attended Tablighi Jamaat. We have received 214 reports, of which 198 are negative and 16 are COVID-19 positive,” Suresh Kumar said.

The Karnataka government decided to stop providing free food to the poor and needy at the Indira Canteens in Bengaluru after complaints of misuse.

S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, said, “There were complaints about the quality and quantity of food served at Indira Canteens. People would fill 100 to 200 packets of food in autorickshaws, this incident was brought to the notice of the BBMP commissioner.”

“However, food that was previously given at a nominal price in the canteens will continue as usual,” he added.

Indira canteens were closed after positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru. The state government ordered reopening canteens to help the poor during the nationwide lockdown period.

Indian Army personnel donates blood

More than 100 Indian Army personnel in Bengaluru donated blood to the state-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology since cancer patients in the hospital are facing an acute shortage of blood due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Army undertook a blood donation camp at the MEG & Centre. More than 100 Indian Army personnel voluntarily donated blood to Kidwai Cancer Hospital,” the regional public relations officer of the Ministry of Defence said.

