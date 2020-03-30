Seven fresh cases reported, COVID count in Karnataka 83

On Sunday, the health department reported that five of the contacts of the employee had also tested positive. (Representational Image) On Sunday, the health department reported that five of the contacts of the employee had also tested positive. (Representational Image)

Seven new cases of the COVID-19 infection were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 83.

Among the fresh cases is a cluster of five persons, all of them employees of a pharamceutical company in Nanjangud area of Mysuru district from where a 35-year-old man with no history of foreign travel or contact with COVID-19 patients tested positive on March 26. Since the first person to be infected at the company did not have a history of travel to any COVID-19-affected country, health authorities are probing how he was infected.

“As per present history, the case has no travel history and contact history. He was with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals. Detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under quarantine,” the state department said last week.

On Sunday, the health department reported that five of the contacts of the employee had also tested positive. “As per preliminary reports patient 77 to 81 work in the same pharmaceutical company as P52,” health officials said. The other cases reported on Sunday comprise a 35-year-old man from Udupi who returned from Dubai on March 17 and a 29-year-old man from Udupi who came from Kerala.

