Karnataka considers phased withdrawal of corona lockdown

The Karnataka government is considering a phased withdrawal of the lockdown in the state, senior minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday, following a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP legislators.

Speaking at a briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Kumar said, “After April 14, we will examine the situation and decide on removal of lockdown in stages. Some modalities on phased manner of relaxing of the situation are being worked out at the state level. At the national level, a Central committee under (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh is looking at the situation.”

On Friday, Yediyurappa had said that relaxation of the lockdown would be subject to the extent to which people in the state adhere to the norms over the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported its fourth coronavirus-related death on Saturday, with a 75-year-old man succumbing to lung failure within a day of admission to a government facility in Bagalkote.

Health authorities are yet to ascertain the source of the infection, and are looking to see if the infection occurred after he was visited by his son from Bengaluru. “He fell ill two days ago and went to a local Ayurveda doctor and then to two private hospitals. After doubts on Friday, he was sent to a designated hospital and died in the night. He was a heart patient and had a stent implant, high uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension. When he came to the hospital one lung was damaged,” Kumar said.

