Karnataka confirms third COVID-19 death; SWR employees produce sanitisers in bulk

BBMP officials sanitise the arterial roads in Bengaluru. (Source: Ralph Alex Arakal) BBMP officials sanitise the arterial roads in Bengaluru. (Source: Ralph Alex Arakal)

A 60-year-old man from Tumkur became the third casualty due to COVID-19 in the state, the Karnataka government confirmed Friday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the person had a history of travel to Delhi by train on March 13. “The patient died on 27.03.2020 morning at a designated hospital in Tumkur. 24 high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in a designated hospital. 8 tested negative and 3 health care professionals are also home-quarantined,” the media bulletin released on Friday read.

With seven more positive cases confirmed in the state, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 62, including three deaths and five discharges till date.

A 10-month-old baby boy (P 56), the youngest patient in the state confirmed of COVID-19 is one among the seven new cases reported on Friday. According to health officials, the baby from Dakshina Kannada district has no travel history to any affected countries. “As per the preliminary investigation, the child was taken to Kerala by their family members. A detailed investigation is under process and 6 Primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine,” officials confirmed.

While four new cases were confirmed in the capital city Bengaluru on Friday, one each was recorded from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Tumkur (death).

SWR employees produce sanitisers in bulk

Meanwhile, in a bid to meet the rise in requirement of hand sanitisers vis-à-vis the dip in availability of the same in markets, the Bengaluru Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has begun preparing hand sanitisers in its laboratory at Krishnarajapuram Loco Shed.

The sanitisers, prepared by the lab team of the Diesel Loco Shed in Krishnarajapuram, will be used for disinfection purposes in Railway Hospitals, stations, and other railway premises.

“These sanitisers have been prepared as per the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and it contains 99.8% Isopropyl Alcohol, 2.3% Hydrogen Peroxide, 3.98% Glycerol and distilled water,” a person from the team said.

Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar apprises Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan (second from right)on the Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar apprises Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan (second from right)on the coronavirus situation. (Express photo)

“The Loco Shed has produced 300 litres of sanitizers till now, and it is being used by frontline, control office, and security maintenance staff working round the clock,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told Indianexpress.com

MLA ensures none turns up for Friday prayers, inspects sanitisation drive

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad was seen out on the streets of his constituency to ensure none turns up for Friday prayers amid the complete lockdown announced in the state.

Later, he also inspected the sanitisation drive held by local civic body BBMP in the areas in a bid to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Bengaluru top cop warns constables against using lathis

As multiple videos of cops using lathis to beat up people venturing out of their homes during the lockdown surfaced in the last couple of days, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao Friday warned constables against doing so.

He said, “Announcements should be made using microphones and loudspeakers to create awareness to people to ensure social distancing. Only KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) and CAR (City Armed Reserve) cops can use lathis, if need be.”

Dinesh Gundu Rao denies report of his daughter testing positive

Former Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao denied media reports about his daughter Ameera Rao testing positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rao said, “A rumour has been spread on TV channels & social media that my daughter Ameera Rao, who returned from London on 16th March has tested positive for COVID-19. This is false and even if it was true there was no shame in admitting it. Media should be responsible and not misinform.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd