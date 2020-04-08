Kangra seeks services of NCC cadets in fight against COVID-19

The cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts. The cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts.

Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district administration has sought the services of 86 senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to assist Police in ensuring social distancing in the city localities in fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHPC) Directorate of NCC, headquartered in Chandigarh, has received requisition from Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’ and guidelines were also issued in this regard. These cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline/call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms.

According to the employment guidelines, state governments/district administration has to send the requisition of employment of volunteer cadets through State NCC Directorates.

In addition to Kangra, Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned employment of eight cadets in supply chain management. Neemuch Superintendent of Police has requested Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate for services of 245 cadets in supply chain and traffic management. Sixty-four senior division cadets including seven women have already been employed. Collector of Bilaspur has requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead.

In addition, district Police of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu (TN) has approached district nodal officer on COVID-19 for services of NCC cadets.

Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also asked for services of volunteer cadets from NCC Group Headquarters Gorakhpur. Some cadets are being employed for the purpose.

Eighty cadets in East Khasi Hills district are assisting the Meghalaya Police in monitoring of ration distribution and sensitisation between April 6-8.

