J&K: Six new cases, 20 villages declared as ‘red zones’

Officials said that 861 samples have been sent for testing so far of which 804 have tested negative, 55 positive and two reports are awaited till March 31. Officials said that 861 samples have been sent for testing so far of which 804 have tested negative, 55 positive and two reports are awaited till March 31.

With six fresh positive cases reported in Kashmir on Tuesday, the administration has declared at least 20 villages in the Valley as “red zones”. There are 55 cases in J&K and 43 of these are from Kashmir, according to the government.

The six cases include a 10-year-old from Srinagar who had come in contact with a person who tested positive.

Officials said that 861 samples have been sent for testing so far of which 804 have tested negative, 55 positive and two reports are awaited till March 31.

J&K Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) tweeted, “20 villages including Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora dist, Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani & Khaigam in Pulwama dist, Waskura in Ganderbal,Sedew & Ramnagri in Shopian.”

“Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah & Shalteng in Srinagar dist. & Chadoora in Budgam district of Kashmir div have been declared as Red Zones,” DIPR tweeted.

J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal earlier confirmed the six new cases in Kashmir Division and said all of them are contacts of the previous positive cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.