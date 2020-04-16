J&K: Over 1,000 FIRs filed for lockdown violation

Lockdown at Bandipora in north Kashmir. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Lockdown at Bandipora in north Kashmir. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered 1,012 FIRs, besides seizing 1,295 shops and vehicles for violating the lockdown orders across the Union Territory.

A total of 2,303 number of persons were arrested for defying the government orders, said a police spokesperson. Of them, 1,691 were arrested in Kashmir zone, he said, adding that the police there registered 568 FIRs, besides seizing 64 shops and 447 vehicles. Later, he said that 1,683 people were let off on bail after detailed counseling regarding COVID-19.

Similarly in Jammu zone, he said that 612 people were arrested for not adhering to the government orders. Later, 608 people were released on bail after their counselling on COVID-19, he said, adding that the police registered 444 FIRs and seized 193 shops and 591 vehicles.

The spokesperson said that thousands of J&K Police personnel are on ground ensuring strict restrictions on the unnecessary movement of people and the vehicular traffic across the UT besides helplines in every district have been established 24×7 for help and assistance of general people.

